North’s drone took in-flight photos of Thaad site

Defense Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-gyun speaks before reporters during a press briefing at the ministry on Wednesday, announcing the outcome of an investigation into a North Korean drone found on June 8 on a mountain in Inje, Gangwon. The military said the unmanned drone took a total of 551 in-flight photos, 19 of which were of the Thaad site.[YONHAP]문성균 국방부 대변인이 수요일 기자회견에서 6월8일 강원도 인제의 야산에서 발견된 북한의 무인기에 대한 조사결과를 발표하고 있다. 군은 북한의 무인기가 사드 기지를 찍은 사진 19장을 포함해 모두 551장의 사진을 비행 중 찍었다고 밝혔다.[연합]