Behind ‘Made in Italia’ (국문)

A masterwork needs to have heritage and outstanding quality. It is made by a master artisan who learned traditional skills from predecessors. It should have timeless value. Therefore, it cannot be mass-produced and is a high-end, luxury good that isn’t accessible to everyone.
However, some of the luxury brands popular today are not faithful to these values. They produce enough volume to fill hundreds of stores, and their products are so trendy that they are out of fashion after a couple years. Brands are expanding and commercial. Customers complain that the quality is declining.
The changes are closely related to how luxury goods are produced. Luxury brands’ production can be summarized in four methods. The first is produced by artisans in the country where the brand is headquartered. At these studios, you can meet a master who proudly says, “My family has been working for the brand for four generations.” unfortunately, it is becoming rare. An executive at a French luxury brand says young people are reluctant to engage in hard labor, and it is difficult to train masters. Also, companies are also reluctant as high labor costs translate to higher production costs.
Secondly, products are made from cheap labor in the country. Prato near Florence, Italy, is home to 5,000 factories run by Chinese businesses, employing more than 50,000 Chinese workers. The setting has changed from China to Italy, but the same low-waged Chinese laborers are producing goods. Without the know-how transferred through generations, these goods are labeled, “Made in Italy.” A local broadcasting station reported in 2007 that Gucci and Prada used this method to make their products.
Thirdly, products are nearly completed in underdeveloped countries and finished in Europe. The European Union requires that when a product is manufactured in more than two countries, the country of the last process is labeled as the origin. When Louis Vuitton shoes are almost completely manufactured in Romania and sent to Italy to be finished with soles, they are officially “made in Italy.” Romanian workers are paid about 170,000 won ($149) a month, a 15th of Italians, but the price of shoes hasn’t become more affordable.
Fourthly, products are made and finished in China, India, Turkey and elsewhere and labeled accordingly. Burberry, Prada, Armani and Bally manufacture some of their goods abroad.
If consumers are informed of where and how products are made, it won’t be a problem. But, many buy luxury goods without knowing. Goods that went through various routes are displayed at luxury boutiques side by side, and it is hard to think of goods made in China when you are at a fancy boutique. The labels of country of origin may not be so noticeable. There is no way of knowing “Romania before Italy.” The only way is to become well-informed consumers. There are many consumers of luxury brands in Korea. It is about time we rethink the meaning of luxury goods.
소위 ‘명품(名品)’이라면 오랜 전통, 즉 헤리티지(heritage)와 탁월한 품질을 지녀야 한다. 예로부터 내려오는 노하우를 전수받은 장인이 한땀 한땀 만드는 걸 떠올리게 된다. 세월이 흘러도 변치 않는(timeless) 가치도 담아야 한다. 이를 충실히 지키면 제품을 대량으로 생산하기 어렵다. 결과적으로 아무나 이용할 수 없는 고급스러운 물건이 된다.
하지만 요즘 럭셔리 브랜드 중에서 이런 가치에 충실하지 않은 브랜드가 꽤 된다. 수백 개 매장에서 제품이 불티나게 팔릴 정도로 물량 공세가 거세고, 유행도 확확 바뀌어 한두 해 지나면 꺼내 쓰기 어색한 디자인도 많다. 브랜드들이 기업화·대형화하면서 나타난 현상이다. 과거보다 품질이 떨어졌다는 불만도 나온다.
이 같은 변화는 명품 제조 방식과 관련이 깊다. 럭셔리 브랜드가 제품을 생산하는 방식은 네 가지로 요약할 수 있다. 첫째는 브랜드 본사가 있는 나라에서 그 나라 장인이 만드는 방식이다. 이런 작업장에서는 “4대째 이 브랜드에서 일하고 있다”고 자랑스레 말하는 장인을 만날 수 있다. 아쉽게도 이런 장면은 점점 보기 어려워지고 있다. 프랑스 명품 브랜드의 한 임원은 “요즘 젊은 사람들은 힘든 일을 꺼리기 때문에 장인을 양성하는 데 어려움이 있다”고 토로한다. 비싼 인건비가 제조 비용을 올려 기업도 꺼린다.
둘째는 브랜드의 본고장에서 값싼 노동력으로 제품을 만든다. 이탈리아 피렌체 인근 도시 프라토가 유명하다. 중국인이 운영하는 공장이 5000개, 그곳에서 일하는 중국인이 5만 명 있다. 중국이 이탈리아로만 바뀌었을 뿐 저임금 중국 노동자가 품을 판다. 대대로 전수된 노하우 없이도 ‘메이드 인 이탈리아’ 라벨을 단다. 짝퉁인 듯 짝퉁 아닌 명품이다. 2007년 현지 방송국은 프라다와 구찌가 이 같은 방식으로 제품을 만들었다고 고발했다.
셋째는 저개발국에서 제품을 거의 완성한 뒤 유럽에서 마무리 작업만 하는 경우다. 유럽연합(EU)은 2개국 이상에서 제품을 제조할 경우 마지막 공정이 진행된 곳을 원산지로 표기하도록 했다. 루이비통이 루마니아 공장에서 거의 완성한 신발을 이탈리아로 보내 밑창을 붙여서 합법적으로 ‘메이드 인 이탈리아’를 만드는 식이다. 루마니아 노동자의 월평균 임금(약 17만원)은 이탈리아의 15분의 1 수준이지만, 신발 가격이 싸지지는 않는다.
넷째는 중국·인도·터키 등지에서 완제품을 만들어 ‘메이드 인 OOO’로 판매하는 경우다. 버버리·프라다·아르마니·발리 등이 일부 제품을 이렇게 만든다.
이 같은 사실을 소비자가 알면 문제될 것은 없다. 하지만 그렇지 않은 게 현실이다. 다양한 경로를 거친 제품들은 명품 부티크에 나란히 진열된다. 화려한 매장에서, 이국적인 광고를 보면서 중국을 떠올리기 쉽지 않다. 원산지 라벨은 잘 보이지 않는다. ‘이탈리아에 가려진 루마니아’는 알 길이 없다. 소비자가 더 똑똑해지는 수밖에 없다. 인구 대비 럭셔리 브랜드 애호가가 많은 한국 소비자는 더욱 그렇다. 무엇보다도 명품의 의미를 다시 생각해 볼 때다.
