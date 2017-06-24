Song’s suspicious career (국문)
부적절한 국방장관 후보자의 자문 경력
June 24,2017
Song Young-moo, the former Navy chief of staff tapped as the defense minister for the new Moon Jae-in administration, is being contested by the opposition as unfit due to his connection with the arms industry. A month after he retired as the Navy chief of staff, he was recommended as a nonpermanent policy adviser to the Agency for Defense Development.
After three months, he also advised private law firm Yulchon LLC on defense procurement contracts. He earned 990 million ($869,565) from the law firm for his service over two years and nine months. He reportedly worked two days or 14 hours a week. For that, he had earned 30 million a month.
It raises questions about what kind of contribution Song would have made in return for such generous consultant fees. Song claimed he mostly advised lawyers on the defense terms and procurement projects. From July 2013, he began consulting a defense manufacturer. Song said he contributed to our export of weapons systems by advising on the combat design of a submarine the company was exporting to Indonesia.
After Song took the job of consulting for the company, the share of its procurements from the Navy and Marine Corps against total orders tripled. Song, while as the Navy chief of staff, also allegedly commanded against an internal probe on illegality related to supplies to the Gyeryongdae tri-service headquarters.
No defense companies have recently come under scrutiny for irregularities. But someone who has served in a high position as chief of staff could have exercised influence in procurement affairs by pitching on the need of a certain project or advancing the date of procurement.
His moral integrity is also in question for accepting a consultant position at a legal office less than a year after retirement as well as advising a defense company despite the risk of a conflict of interests. Under Song, President Moon can hardly assure reforms in the defense sector as he had promised.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 23, Page 34
방산 유착 의혹을 받고 있는 송영무 국방부 장관 후보자가 민간인 시절 고액 자문료를 받아 시험대에 올랐다. 송 후보자가 해군참모총장을 끝으로 예편한 시기는 2008년 3월이었다. 그는 한 달 뒤인 4월부터 국방과학연구소(ADD) 비상근 정책위원에 위촉됐다. 불과 3개월 뒤인 7월부터 그는 법무법인 율촌에서도 ‘국방공공계약팀’의 고문역을 맡아 겸직하게 됐는데 2년9개월 동안 받은 자문료가 9억9000만원이었다. 율촌에 겸직한 근무시간은 주 2일에 14시간이었다고 한다. 매주 이틀씩 일하고 매달 3000만원을 받았다니 일반인으로서는 상상도 못할 고액 자문료다.
큰 프로젝트에 대해 의미 있는 자문을 해 주고 고액의 대가를 받을 수는 있다. 하지만 송 후보자는 방산과 국방 분야의 어떤 자문과 행위를 해 줬기에 엄청난 자문료를 받았을까. 궁금증이 생기지 않을 수 없다. 이에 대해 송 후보자 측은 “변호사들을 상대로 국방용어와 사업을 설명해 주는 역할이었다”고 해명했지만 도통 석연치 않다. 그는 또 2013년 7월부터는 국내 방산업체와도 자문 계약을 맺었다. 송 후보자는 “인도네시아에 수출하는 잠수함의 전투체계 구성에 관한 자문이었다”며 “방산 수출에 기여했다”고 말했다. 그러나 송 후보자가 방산업체 자문을 맡은 뒤 이 업체의 전체 수주액 가운데 해군·해병대 사업의 비중이 3배나 늘었다는 게 손금주 국민의당 의원의 주장이다. 송 후보자는 총장 시절 내부 고발자에 의해 제기된 ‘계룡대 납품 비리사건’ 수사를 중단하라고 지시했다는 의혹도 받고 있다.
국내 방산업체의 비리가 수사에 의해 적발된 사례는 최근엔 거의 없다. 그러나 참모총장과 같은 고위직을 지낸 인사는 후배 장교들을 통해 구조적인 영향을 줄 수 있다는 점을 부인할 수 없다. 사업시기를 앞당긴다든지 사업의 필요성 등을 강조하는 방식이다. 따라서 송 후보자가 예편한 지 1년도 지나지 않은 상태에서 법률회사에서 고문직을 맡고 방산업체 자문까지 한 처신은 부적절했다고 볼 수 있다. 이런 상태에서 방산 비리 척결을 공약으로 내세운 문재인 정부가 얼마나 성과를 낼지가 의문이다.