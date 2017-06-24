More prudence required (국문)

President Moon Jae-in has once again fueled the controversy over the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system in South Korea. In Thursday’s interview with Reuters, Moon said he received a briefing from security officials that Seoul and Washington agreed to deploy a Thaad launcher in the second half of the year and the remaining five launchers next year. If his remarks are correct, South Korea and the United States quickly switched the original plan to the deployment of all six launchers within this year. The U.S. forces in South Korea brought in all the launchers this spring and two of them are already in operation in Seongju, North Gyeongsang.
In regard to the shift, the Ministry of National Defense stays mum. But even if Moon’s words are correct, it is not appropriate for him to mention it with less than a week before a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington. North Korea is developing engines for its ICBMs to reach the U.S. mainland. Following its recent sending of a drone to the South to take pictures of the Thaad site in Seongju, suspicious movements are being observed at the North’s nuclear test site in Punggyeri, South Hamgyong.
The decision to speed up the Thaad deployment was made by the previous administration. Military plans can change in accordance with changes in circumstances and shifts in policy direction. U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis and our defense minister Han Min-koo both announced they will deploy and operate the Thaad battery consisting of six launchers within the year.
The controversy over the deployment is our domestic issue. We wonder if it is appropriate for Moon to make the controversy public even before the government’s investigation of the defense ministry’s misreporting to him is complete. If the rush to deploy them was really ill-conceived, the government can fix it later.
Even though Moon opposed the Thaad deployment during the campaign, as commander in chief he must approach it carefully. Though his remarks could be aimed at encouraging China to take part in the sanctions on North Korea, we nevertheless are skeptical.
A civic group’s protest in front of the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, scheduled for Saturday, is also not a good sign. We are concerned about a possibility of the protest stoking up more controversy down the road. We hope Moon acts more prudently in the future.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 24, Page 26
문 대통령, 로이터통신 인터뷰에서 사드 문제 제기
"발사대 당초 올해 1대, 내년 5대 계획이 변경" 주장
한·미 정상회담 직전 안팎 갈등 확산 결코 도움 안 돼
문재인 대통령이 고고도미사일방어(THAADㆍ사드) 체계의 배치와 관련된 문제점을 또다시 제기해 논란이 일고 있다. 그제 로이터통신과의 인터뷰에서다. 문 대통령에 따르면 그가 대통령 취임 이후 받은 보고로는 당초 올 하반기까지 사드 발사대 1기, 내년에 나머지 5기를 배치(‘1+5’)하기로 한국과 미국이 합의했다는 것이다. 문 대통령 발언대로라면 한ㆍ미가 지난 정부의 사드 협상 때 사드 발사대를 ‘1+5’ 방식으로 추진하다 올해 내 전체 배치로 갑자기 속도를 내 계획을 바꾼 것이다. 현재 주한미군은 올봄까지 사드 발사대 6기를 모두 국내에 반입했다. 이 가운데 2기는 성주 골프장에 배치해 가동 중이다.
이에 대해 국방부는 일체 함구하고 있다. 미 국방부 측은 "우리는 한국 정부와 완전히 투명하고 긴밀하게 일해왔다"고 선을 그었다. 만일 한ㆍ미가 사드 발사대를 ‘1+5’ 방식으로 추진하다 연내 전체 배치로 바꿨다 하더라도 그건 지난 정부에서 결정한 일이다. 계획이란 상황과 정책 방향에 따라 변경될 수 있다. 지난 2월 방한한 제임스 매티스 미 국방장관과 한민구 국방장관도 회담 뒤 사드 포대를 올해 안에 배치해 운용한다고 공식 발표한 바 있다. 사드 1개 포대가 6기의 발사대로 구성돼 있다는 건 뉴스에 관심만 있으면 알 수 있는 상황이다.
설사 문 대통령의 주장대로라고 하더라도 이 시점에서 사드 논란의 재연은 적절하지 않다고 본다. 다음 주 한반도의 위중한 안보 문제를 논의할 한ㆍ미 정상회담을 앞두고 있다. 북한은 핵무장을 눈앞에 두고 미국까지 닿는 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 엔진의 연소 실험을 하는 등 개발에 박차를 가하고 있다. 최근엔 성주 사드 기지까지 무인기를 침투시키고 함경남도 풍계리에 있는 핵실험장의 움직임도 심상찮다. 사드는 이런 북한에 대한 ‘최대 압박과 관여’에 있어 가장 중요한 방어용 무기체계다.
특히 양국 정부 간 사드 협의 과정에서 나온 논란은 우리 내부에서 신중하게 처리해야 할 일이다. 이런 사안을 대통령이 ‘사드 보고 누락’ 사건에 대한 공식 조사가 끝나기도 전에 외국 언론에 공개하는 게 옳은 선택인지가 의문이다. 생채기 내기보다는 잘못된 게 있으면 바로잡으면 될 일이다.
지난달 말 벌어진 ‘사드 보고 누락’ 사건도 그렇다. 그때도 보고 과정에서의 실수를 두고 현역 중장인 국방부 정책실장에게 책임을 물어 한직으로 보내 전역 직전에 있다. 대선 과정에서 사드에 반대한 문 대통령의 입장도 있겠지만 안보를 책임진 군통수권자가 된 이상 보다 신중해질 필요가 있다고 본다. 물론 사드 배치에 반대하는 중국을 대북 압박에 참여시키기 위한 회유책일 수는 있다. 그러나 그 효과에 대해선 회의적이다.
한ㆍ미 정상회담을 앞두고 오늘 미 대사관 앞에서 6000여 명이 대규모 사드 반대 시위를 벌이는 것 역시 좋은 모양새가 아니다. 거듭되는 사드 논란이 이들을 더 부추기지 않을까 우려스럽다. 경찰은 시위에 법과 원칙대로 대처하기 바란다. 문 대통령도 이런 사드 논란이 누구를 위해 도움이 되는 것인지 신중하게 생각해야 할 것이다.