Choa leaving AOA, denies marriage rumors

Choa, lead singer of K-pop group AOA, on Friday denied a news report that she was leaving the group to get married.Choa announced on her Instagram late Thursday that she was leaving her group, citing long-term insomnia and depression as the reasons. A local news organization also reported that Choa recently made a romantic trip to Japan with a 30-something Korean businessman.“I’m not pregnant, nor did I have an abortion or am leaving the group to get married,” Choa said in her latest Instagram post.“The decision to leave the group was made after long and hard deliberation. I wish this isn’t discussed as being in connection with another matter,” the 27-year-old further explained.Included in Choa’s latest post was a picture of her with her two sisters, apparently in Japan.“The news report suggested that just the two of us went on a trip, but it was the first overseas vacation between us three sisters.”AOA’s management agency FNC Entertainment said that the Choa’s departure will be decided after sufficient consultations between both sides.Yonhap