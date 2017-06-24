Pledis continues defending Nu’est’s Baekho

Pledis Entertainment, the agency of Baekho of boy group Nu’est, has once again warned netizens yesterday to not spread rumors about its client and that legal action against the first person to circulate the rumors is in the works.On Thursday, the boy group member who recently found fame through the audition program “Produce 101 Season 2” was embroiled in sexual harassment accusations. On the same day the agency warned internet users to not spread the news, but failed to contain the story as it received attention and was widely covered.Many requested the artist and the agency give a detailed explanation of the accounts. The artist kept quiet, but the agency did respond, releasing a second statement in a space of two days. It denied all rumors and once again claimed the accusations were false, and threatened to take legal action against anyone who continued to spread rumors.However, the internet user who accused Kang of sexual harassment is standing by her word, writing “please help me” on the message board where she revealed her original story.By Kim Jung-kyoon