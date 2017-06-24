Visitor from North

Chang Ung, left, the only North Korean member of the International Olympic Committee and a former International Taekwondo Federation (ITF) chief, waves to a crowd at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul Friday after arriving with a group of North Korean ITF officials and athletes who will perform at the opening ceremony of the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) World Taekwondo Championships in Muju, North Jeolla on Saturday. The children are with the South Korea-based WTF. It’s the first visit of the ITF to South Korea in 10 years. [YONHAP]