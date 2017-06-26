[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution] The blockchain promises to be the ledger for all ledgers (국문)

Kim Jin-hwa, co-founder of bitcoin exchange Korbit, discusses blockchain technology during an interview on June 19 in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. [PARK SANG-MOON]

An emerging game changer in the field of finance is the blockchain, a decentralized ledger best known for its application in digital currencies like bitcoin.디지털 가상화폐인 비트코인에 활용되어 주목받은 블록체인은 금융의 판을 바꿀 차세대 신기술이다.Blockchain technology promises safer and tamper-proof transactions over existing systems. Currently, transfers of assets require a centralized ledger to track transactions, but such systems could be susceptible to slow processing time and hacks.블록체인 기술은 기존 시스템보다 뛰어난 보안과 위조방지 기능을 갖고 있다. 현재의 거래는 기록을 남기기 위해 중앙집중형 장부를 쓰는데 이는 거래 처리를 지연시키고 해킹에 취약하게 만든다.A blockchain-based system, on the other hand, can keep a shared digital ledger of transaction data on a network of computers to ensure security and preserve transaction records more accurately while facilitating transfers at a faster rate.반대로 블록체인 기반의 시스템은 공유된 디지털 원장을 네트워크상에 계속 업데이트시켜서 보안성을 높이고 그때그때 기록을 더 정확히 남길 수 있다. 더불어 처리 속도도 빨라진다.Kim Jin-hwa, co-founder of Korea’s oldest bitcoin exchange, Korbit, says that a more important potential lies in the blockchain’s capacity to allow for transactions that have not been possible before.비트코인 거래소 ‘코빗’의 김진화 공동창업자는 비트코인의 더 중요한 가능성은 전에는 불가능했던 종류의 거래를 가능하게 하는데 있다고 말한다. 코빗은 한국에서 가장 오래된 비트코인 거래소다.“What makes blockchain really relevant is its broader applications,” said Kim, who founded Korbit in 2013.2013년에 코빗을 설립한 그는 “블록체인이 정말 중요한 이유는 폭넓은 활용성”이라고 말했다.“It has the potential to facilitate peer-to-peer exchanges of electricity, which means that you can sell your extra electricity or even electric car batteries.”그는 “예를 들어 내가 전기를 쓰지 않을 때 다른 사람과 전기를 거래하거나 전기 자동차 배터리 교환이 가능해 질 것”이라고 예상했다.Despite its promise, the blockchain is still in its infancy.많은 잠재력에도 불구하고 블록체인은 아직 초기 단계이다.Two consortiums in Korea are testing operations based on shared-ledger technology.한국에서는 두 개의 컨소시엄이 비트코인의 원장 공유 기술을 테스트하고 있다.One of the them comprising 16 Korean banks plans to establish a blockchain-based system that will make international wire transfers easier.그중 하나는 16개 은행으로 구성되어 있는데 국제 송금을 더 간단하게 하는 것에 우선적으로 초점을 맞추고 있다.The other consortium, consisting of 25 securities companies, wants to apply blockchain technology to identity authorization.25개의 증권사로 구성된 또 다른 컨소시엄은 블록체인을 본인 인증에 도입하려 한다.Brokerages currently all have different identity verification systems, meaning clients have to install multiple software programs if they want to work with different companies.현재 증권사들은 제각각 다른 인증 시스템을 가지고 있기 때문에 고객들은 매번 다른 인증 프로그램을 컴퓨터에 깔아야 했다.The blockchain would make tracking transactions easier by giving securities firms a common digital watermark for their clients.블록체인은 증권사들에게 고객들의 공통된 디지털 표식을 제공해서 거래 기록을 더 수월하게 처리할 수 있게 한다.Kim of Korbit believes people will be able to see tangible outcomes from blockchain technology after 2020.김진화 공동창업자는 2020년이 지나야 대중이 가시적인 성과를 볼 수 있을 것이라고 예상했다.“Presently, we are undergoing a proof of concept stage for the technology, and it will continue this year,” Kim said. “Then, the results of pilot projects and prototypes will pop up in the next two to three years, and after that, people and industry participants will see diverse applications for the blockchain.”그는 “현재 우리는 개념 증명 단계에 있는데 이 단계는 올해 쭉 계속 될 것”이라며 “프로토타입 프로젝트 결과가 향후 2-3년 내에 나오고 그후에는 블록체인이 다양하게 활용되는 것을 볼 수 있을 것”이라고 예상했다.Applications vary depending on industry, but early examples have centered around identity verification in the financial sector.블록체인의 활용 범위는 다양하지만 초기에는 금융 분야에서 인증단계에 주로 활용 될 것이라는 시각이 많다.“At the beginning stage, companies will likely focus on identity management,” Han Jeong-wook, the financial services sector leader at IBM Korea, said in a forum in April.IBM 코리아의 한정욱 전무는 지난 4월 한 포럼에서 “초기에 업체들은 본인 인증에 집중할 것” 이라고 말했다.But the more brazen in the industry will search for wider applications like clearing/settling payments and issuing debt/equity.하지만 시장 선도자들은 유가증권 발급, 청산, 결제 등에 폭넓게 사용할 것이다.In an IBM survey on the impact of blockchain technology, clearing/settling payments and issuing debt/equity were cited as two areas that could benefit most from the blockchain.IBM에서 실시한 설문조사에 따르면 청산 결제와 유가증권 발급이 블록체인 활용이 가장 기대되는 분야로 지목됐다.In Korea, major IT solutions companies including Samsung SDS and SK C&C have developed blockchain systems, mostly for record-keeping in logistics.한국에서는 삼성SDS와 SK C&C와 같은 주요 IT 업체가 물류 부문 기록보관에 사용되는 블록체인 시스템을 개발하고 있다.박은지 기자 PARK EUN-JEE [park.eunjee@joongang.co.kr]