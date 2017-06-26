G-Dragon release sparks debate over ‘album’ : To some, ‘Kwon Ji Yong’ USB doesn’t count

After releasing his new solo album “Kwon Ji Yong,” Big Bang leader G-Dragon held a June 10 performance at World Cup Stadium in Sangam-dong, western Seoul. [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

Singer G-Dragon’s latest solo album, “Kwon Ji Yong,” quickly courted controversy when it was released this month. Though his song topped major music charts and programs, there were many opinions about the way he released his album: via USB flash drive.Similar to the controversy surrounding the theatrical release of Netflix-funded “Okja,” the Big Bang leader’s new album is an extension of controversy caused by technological change.G-Dragon’s USB drive has sparked debate among fans and analysts, with the singer taking the issue to his social-media accounts, writing, “Isn’t the most important thing for music a good melody that will linger on people’s ears, mouths and minds and the lyrics that can touch people and make them laugh and cry?”In fact, G-Dragon’s release of an album on a USB drive was not unprecedented. SanDisk teamed up with labels like EMI Music, Sony BMG and Universal Music Group to bring DRM-fee MP3 music preloaded on micro SD cards, dubbed “slotMusic,” and Japanese singer Hamasaki Ayumi unveiled her 10th album in 2009 both on a CD and USB.G-Dragon’s new EP doesn’t contain song files, and instead contains only a hyperlink that takes users to a site where the album is available. Though it qualifies as an album under Korea’s copyright laws, local Gaon music charts, operated by Korea Music Content Industry Association, said last week that G-Dragon’s release of a USB drive cannot be considered an album, as the chart limits the definition of “an album” to a physical item that contains music. USB sales will be counted as digital sales and tallied in the digital and downloaded song charts.YG Entertainment, which represents the singer, said that though it accepts Gaon’s decision, its way of thinking is “outdated.”The definition of an album has been debated every time a new format like cassette tapes or CDs was unveiled. But extending the definition of what makes an album is a necessary change that reflects the shifts occurring within the music industry.“It’s possible that G-Dragon will be an unfortunate victim of South Korean chart history and that similarly created USB flash drive albums or other alternative formats will eventually be counted,” Jeff Benjamin wrote in a Billboard column last week.Amid the diversification of music platforms, how people listen to music has changed and is different depending on taste. In the new environment where people play music in real time, listening habits have changed from downloading to streaming.For those who wish to see music performances, Naver TV is a better platform than any other. And while iPhone users listen to music through iTunes, those who wish to share music listen through SoundCloud.“Music is no longer a content [people] merely [listen to] to consume the combination of melodies and sounds,” said music critic Seojeong Min-gap. “The essence [of music] is changing amid the change of format that contains music, and therefore, music charts should reflect such change.”The key point to the controversy surrounding G-Dragon’s EP is not the USB drive, according to the chief editor of Idology, a website that covers Korean pop stars. “The controversy on whether a USB disk makes an album is very outdated in this society, where consumers are [given songs] through USB when they purchase LPs at record fairs,” the editor said and added that what should be noted is that G-Dragon’s USB costs too much.BY MIN KYUNG-WON [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]19일 정식 유통이 시작된 빅뱅 지드래곤의 솔로 앨범 ‘권지용’을 둘러싼 설전이 뜨겁다. 지난 8일 디지털 음원을 선발표해 이미 음원차트 정상에 오르고, 음악방송에서도 1위를 차지했지만 USB를 음반으로 볼 수 있는가 아닌가를 두고 의견이 분분하기 때문이다. 넷플릭스 영화 ‘옥자’의 극장 개봉을 두고 빚어진 논란에 이은, 디지털 기술 변화가 가져온 충돌의 한 예다. 이번 논쟁이 음악산업 전체에 던지는 화두에 대해 살펴보자.USB 형태로 음악을 발표한 것이 처음은 아니다. 2008년 샌디스크는 유니버설 등 음반사와 손잡고 마이크로 SD카드에 음원을 담은 ‘슬롯앨범’을 판매했고, 2009년 일본 여가수 하마사키 아유미는 10집 ‘넥스트 레벨’을 최초로 CD와 USB로 함께 발매했다.일단 USB를 음반의 형태로 인정할 수 있는가에 대해서는 모두 ‘그렇다’는 입장이다. 저작권법상 음원을 담은 매체와 상관없이 디지털 음원 자체를 음반으로 규정하고 있기 때문이다. 하지만 가온차트를 운영하는 사단법인 한국음악콘텐츠산업협회(음콘협)는 이날 “저작권법상 ‘음반’의 의미와 가온차트 ‘앨범’의 의미는 동일하지 않다”며 “‘권지용’ USB를 저작권법상 전송(다운로드 서비스)이라고 판단했다”고 공식입장을 밝혔다. 현재 가온차트는 디지털(다운로드·스트리밍)·앨범(CD·LP 등 실물 음반)으로 나눠 집계해 ‘디지털 앨범’이라는 개념 자체가 없는 상황이다.그러나 음콘협 측은 “USB로 발매했기 때문에 판매 집계 대상에서 제외되는 것은 아니다”라고 밝혔다. 이달부터 USB 역시 CD·테이프·LP와 마찬가지로 집계 대상에 포함시키고 있는데, ‘권지용’의 경우 음원이 유형물 안에 고정된 것이 아니라 온라인에서 다운로드 받아야 하기 때문이라는 설명이다. 해당 USB는 컴퓨터에서 실행하면 YG가 제작한 사이트로 이동한 뒤 케이스에 담긴 시리얼 번호를 입력해 음원과 뮤직비디오, 사진 등을 내려받는 방식이다.저작권협회 측은 “USB가 있어야 링크에 도달할 수 있고, 링크 역시 어느 서버에는 고정이 돼 있다”며 “결국 소리는 고정이 되어있는 상태이기 때문에 저작권법 정의를 충족한다”는 입장이다.이에 대해 YG 측은 “음악을 담는 방식을 고전적인 형태로 가두는 것과 시대에 맞지 않는 집계 방식은 아쉽다”며 “USB에 음악을 담지 않아 집계가 불가능하다는 가온차트의 입장대로라면 음원 차트 집계 역시 다운로드만 적용하고 스트리밍은 적용하지 말아야 할 것”이라고 밝혔다.사실 이같은 논란은 새로운 매체가 탄생할 때마다 있어왔다. 길거리 노점상에서 흘러나오는 노래가 곧 유행곡의 지표였던 1990년대에는 카세트 테이프가 음반 산업의 핵심이었고, 2000년 조성모가 2.5집 ‘가시나무’와 3집 ‘아시나요’로 한 해 동안 350만장의 판매고를 올릴 때는 테이프와 CD가 혼재한 시대였다. 주요 음반사와 음원사이트를 총괄한 집계는 2010년 2월 가온차트 출범 이후부터 가능해졌으니 이제 만 7년밖에 안된 셈이다.이는 음반 산업 변화에 따른 필연적인 변화이기도 하다. 미국 빌보드는 2012년 유튜브에서 돌풍을 일으킨 싸이의 ‘강남스타일’ 뮤직비디오를 두고 이를 차트 지수에 포함시켜야 하는가에 대한 고민에 빠진 적이 있다. 결국 빌보드는 단계적 변화를 택했다. 기존 앨범 판매량과 방송 횟수에 스트리밍과 다운로드를 추가했고, 이듬해 유튜브 조회 수까지 그 범위를 확장시켰다. 빌보드는 칼럼을 통해 ＂지드래곤이 한국 차트 역사에서 불우한 희생자가 될 수도 있다”며 ＂형태가 어떻든 판매량이 집계되기만 한다면 빌보드 차트에는 반영될 것” 이라고 밝혔다.실시간 재생이 가능한 환경은 음악을 다운로드해서 듣는 것에서 스트리밍으로 보는 것으로 그 개념 자체를 바꿔놓았다. 음악을 보고 싶어하는 이들에게는 고품질의 음악을 구비한 음원사이트보다 ‘프로듀스 101’ 멤버 수에 맞춰 개인별 직캠을 촬영해 공급하는 네이버TV가 더 나은 플랫폼일 수 있는 상황이다. 서정민갑 음악평론가는 “이미 음악은 멜로디와 사운드의 조합으로 소비되는 콘텐트가 아니다”라며 “음악을 담는 형식의 변화로 인해 본질도 바뀌어가고 있는 상황이기 때문에 음악 차트도 현실을 반영할 수 있어야 한다”고 지적했다.디지털 기술 발전에 따라 음악 소비 플랫폼은 날로 다양해지고 있다. 아이폰과 아이패드 사용자는 아이튠즈에서, 디지털 환경에서 개별 음원이 아니라 음반 단위로 소장하고 싶은 사람은 바이닐에서, 음악을 SNS처럼 공유하고픈 사람은 사운드클라우드에서 음악을 듣는 상황이다.이렇게 디지털 음원을 다양한 플랫폼으로 소비하게 되면서 각 음원을 모아놓은 앨범이 굿즈 성격을 띄게 된 것도 큰 변화다. 가령 정규 1집 ‘XOXO’부터 3집 ‘이그잭트’에 이르기까지 트리플 밀리언셀러를 기록한 ‘음반 강자’ 엑소도 굿즈 성격이 강한 리패키지 앨범 없이는 기록을 낼 수 없었다는 지적이다.디지털음악 환경이라는 세계적 트렌드와 달리 가온차트에 따르면 국내 연간 음반 판매량은 2012년 720만장에서 지난해 1080만장으로 증가하고 있는 상태다.웹진 ‘아이돌로지’ 미묘 편집장은 “아이돌 음반의 영수증은 곧 팬사인회 응모권에 해당한다. 인기 아이돌의 경우 50장을 사도 입장할 수 없는 경우가 허다하다”며 “ 산업 인프라에 비해 높은 음반 판매량은 바로 이 덕분”이라고 분석했다. 이어 “이미 레코드페어에 가서 LP판을 사면 USB를 끼워주는 상황에서 음반으로 인정 여부를 두고 논란이 생기는 것 자체가 구시대적”이라며 “오히려 해당 굿즈가 3만7000원이라는 비싼 가격에 부합하지 못하는 콘텐트를 담고 있는 것이 논란의 핵심이 돼야 할 것”이라고 덧붙였다.민경원 기자 storymin@joongang.co.kr