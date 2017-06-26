U.K. needs to act on terror (국문)

On June 3, there was a terror attack on London Bridge and in nearby Borough Market in London. A car rammed through pedestrians, and attackers stabbed people with long knives, killing seven and injuring 48. Londoners had to run for their lives as three assailants were randomly attacking people.
It was a horrific scene and one person shown on the television news garnered special attention. Online users captured the scene and tweeted the photo of a man who fled from the terrorists holding a glass of beer. He was enjoying the weekend night at Borough Market, and he was making sure not to spill his drink. The post got more than 100,000 likes and was retweeted tens of thousands of times. One noted, “Why ISIS will never win. Attack just taken place but fella on right refuses to spill his pint. Nazis, IRA tried. Didn’t win.”
The extremist terrorists want to destroy the routine represented by beer. Recently, a van plowed through a crowd near a mosque in north London. A white woman worried if going to a park was safe, since there could be retaliatory attacks. Another Muslim woman said that her daughter could not go to work because she was afraid to be attacked. Londoners admit the rupture is what the extremists want. At Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester last month, a suicide bomb attack killed 22, but thousands gathered as she performed again in memory of the victims. Grande said, “We won’t let hate win.” Prayer vigils for terror victims are held around the country.
But the government didn’t properly help the people fighting terrorism. As ISIS is declining in Syria and the Middle East, large-scale attacks by trained terrorists have decreased. Instead, attacks on soft targets in Europe are increasing, plowing through pedestrians with vehicles. In March, a car rammed through pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge, where there is no partition between the road and pavement. There have been a number of attacks in the U.K. where cars ran into pedestrians. But bollards are hard to find. The British authorities are building fences on the bridges over the Thames after another terror attack resulted in casualties.
British Prime Minister Theresa May is under criticism for not meeting with victims when she visited the site of the fire at a 24-story apartment building. The apartment had been refinished with flammable insulation material, which caused the fire to spread quickly. It has been revealed that the Conservative government ignored calls to strengthen the fire safety regulations for years. As the Prime Minister is facing pressure to resign, courageous citizens do not tolerate the government that reigns over them. We are living in the era when our daily routines could be easily stirred unless the government swiftly moves.
지난 3일 밤(현지시간) 영국 런던 브리지와 인근 버러마켓에서 테러가 발생했다. 차량 추돌에 이어 흉기를 휘둘러 7명이 숨지고 48명이 다쳤다. 테러범 세 명이 활개 치는 동안 시민들은 비명을 지르며 도망쳐야 했다. 끔찍한 테러 현장이었지만 TV 뉴스에 포착된 한 사람이 이목을 끌었다. 네티즌이 캡처해 트위터에 올린 사진 속에서 한 남성은 테러범을 피해 달리는 중에도 한 손에 맥주잔을 들고 있다. 버러마켓에서 주말 밤을 즐기다 피하면서도 마시던 맥주가 흐를까 봐 조심하는 모습이었다. 영국인들은 10만여 개의 ‘좋아요’를 달고 수만번 리트윗했다. 한 시민은 “이슬람국가(IS)가 절대 이길 수 없는 이유가 여기에 있다. 테러가 났지만 이 남성은 맥주를 한 방울도 흘리지 않았다. 과거 나치도 시도했지만 이기지 못했다"고 적었다.
극단주의 테러리스트들은 맥주로 상징되는 일상을 깨뜨리려 한다. 최근 런던 북부 이슬람사원 인근에서 승합차 추돌 공격으로 무슬림 사상자들이 나오자 한 백인 여성은 “앙갚음 공격이 있을지 모르는데 공원에 가도 되느냐"고 우려했다. 동시에 무슬림 여성은 “딸이 공격 당할까 무서워 출근하지 못했다"고 말했다. 이런 균열이 현실화하면 극단주의자들에게 굴복하는 것이라는 것을 아는 시민들은 흔들리지 않으려 애쓴다. 지난달 아리아나 그란데의 맨체스터 공연장에서 발생한 자살 폭탄 테러로 22명이 숨졌지만 이후 열린 추모 공연에 또 수천 명이 운집했다. 그란데는 “증오가 이기도록 내버려 두지 말자”고 말했다. 테러 희생자를 위한 밤샘 기도회가 전국에서 열리는 것도 같은 이유다.
테러에 맞서는 시민들을 제때 도와주지 못한 것은 타성에 젖은 정부였다. 시리아 등에서 IS가 쇠퇴하면서 훈련받은 테러리스트들에 의한 대규모 테러는 줄어들었다. 대신 서방 각 국에선 차량으로 시민들을 공격하는 공격이 빈발하고 있다. 지난 3월 웨스트민스터 다리에서 차량이 인도로 돌진해 한국인 포함 사상자가 나왔는데, 이 다리에는 인도와 차도를 구분하는 펜스 등이 전혀 없었다. 영국에선 일반 도로에서도 차량으로 행인을 들이받는 공격이 자주 일어나지만 차량의 인도 진입을 막는 볼라드는 찾기 어렵다. 영국 정부는 런던브리지에서 차량 추돌 테러로 시민이 또 목숨을 잃은 뒤에야 부랴부랴 템즈강 다리들에 펜스를 만들고 있다.
테리사 메이 영국 총리는 최근 발생한 24층 임대아파트 화재 현장을 찾고도 피해 가족을 만나지 않아 비난을 샀다. 화재 아파트는 가연성 충전재가 들어간 외장재로 리모델링을 하는 바람에 불이 순식간에 번졌는데, 수년 전부터 화재 규범을 강화하라는 요구를 보수당 정부가 묵살한 것으로 드러났다. 메이 총리가 사퇴 압력에 직면한 것처럼 용감한 시민들은 군림하는 정부를 용납하지 않는다. 정부가 기민하게 움직이지 않으면 당연하게 여겨온 소소한 일상마저 흔들릴 수 있는 시대에 살고 있기 때문이다.
