Time to move on (국문)
완전개방 청와대 앞길 막은 민노총 불법 텐트
June 26,2017
Roadblocks and ID checkpoints in front of the Blue House in central Seoul have been removed for the first time in nearly half a century. President Moon Jae-in and his administration should be applauded for doing away with this symbolic show of power through excessive road security and walls to keep a distance from the public.
But it is dumbfounding that the first to respond to the invitation were protesters of the Metal Workers Union. The union members set up a tent on the sidewalk 100 meters (109 yards) from the Blue House. On the very day when the Blue House made the announcement, they occupied the space and called for the Moon government to meet labor demands. When the tent was removed by Jongno District officials, the union members set up another one seven hours later on the same spot.
The radical labor unionists disdain law enforcement and even acted as if the Moon government should pay the debt as they think they helped Moon win presidential power. The union plans to go on a general strike on June 30 to pressure Moon to satisfy their demands. It is self-deluded and arrogant to think they organized the candlelight vigils last year that eventually led to the impeachment and removal of Park Geun-hye from the presidential office. The peaceful protests were led by ordinary citizens who so far ask of Moon only to rebuild the nation on a policy of reason and justice, and do not demand anything else of him.
The tent was removed again by the Jongno District officials Friday night. The Korea Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) must not enrage the general public and must not think it can break the law. It also should remove all these tents, which are eyesores, from Gwanghwamun’s streets. If it really thinks it had a part in the launch of a liberal government, it should restrain from burdening it.
Law enforcement authorities must exercise fair execution of the law and not tolerate illegalities. If it cannot contain the labor union because the group is supporting the Moon government, the government cannot have any say when it comes to other illegal anti-government protests.
The banners, posters and tents related to the Sewol ferry sinking at the Gwanghwamun Plaza should also be cleaned out. The ferry has been recovered and endeavors to search for the missing victims have been under way. Law and order must stand and be administered fairly for every person and group.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 24, Page 26
26일부터 청와대 앞길이 무려 50년 만에 완전 개방된다는 소식은 두 손 들고 환영할 일이다. 과장된 경호와 강요된 권위가 쌓아올린 장벽이 시민의 당연한 권리를 반세기 동안이나 침해하고 권력을 스스로 불통의 늪으로 이끌었던 과거를 청산하려는 노력으로서 박수 받아 마땅하다.
그런데 청와대의 초대장에 제일 먼저 찾아온 손님은 민주노총의 불법 텐트라니 기가 막힌다. 발표 당일 금속노조가 청와대 앞 100m 지점의 인도를 점거하고 청와대를 향해 “문재인 정부는 노동계 요구를 들어 달라”고 외치고 있는 것이다. 시민들의 불편을 고려한 종로구청이 철거했지만 금속노조는 7시간 만에 같은 자리에 천막을 다시 치는 ‘대담함’을 보였다.
이는 공권력을 우습게 아는 것을 넘어 정권을 만들어줬으니 대가를 내놓으라고 요구하는 ‘빚 독촉’과 다름 아니다. 그들은 ‘촛불 청구서’를 접수시키기 위해 30일 사회총파업까지 계획하고 있다. 민주노총이 촛불시위에 참여한 것을 부인할 수는 없겠으나 촛불의 주체는 결코 민주노총이 아니다. 오히려 그들이 인도를 점거해 불편을 겪고 있는 일반시민들이며, 시민들은 문재인 정부가 성공해 ‘나라다운 나라’를 만드는 것 말고는 아무런 대가를 요구하지 않는다.
민주노총은 더 이상 촛불 민심을 화나게 하지 말고 불법 농성을 거두라. 청와대 앞 천막뿐 아니라 광화문 일대에 산재한 불법 텐트를 모두 철거하라. 만일 정권 수립에 기여했다면 정권에 부담을 주는 것도 자제해야 하지 않겠나. 공권력 역시 이들의 불법행위에 대해 단호한 법 집행을 망설이지 말라. 지지세력이라고 해서 적극적으로 나서지 못하고 불법행위에 개탄만 하고 있는다면 반대 세력들이 ‘인사 참사’에 항의하며 불법 텐트를 설치한다 해도 무슨 논리로 막을 수 있겠는가.
이참에 광화문 광장에 수년째 설치돼 있는 세월호 관련 시설물들 역시 이제는 스스로 정리하는 게 바람직하겠다. 세월호가 인양된 지 오래고, 시신 확인 노력도 중단 없이 계속되는 상황이니 말이다. 어느 한쪽으로 기울어서는 바로 설 수 없는 게 법치고 정의다.