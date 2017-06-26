Sports diplomacy (국문)

President Moon Jae-in on Saturday invited North Korea to form a united Korean team to compete in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games and to send its cheering squad in a move to provide a breakthrough in the deadlock in inter-Korean relations through a sports exchange. In his opening address to the World Taekwondo Championships that kicked off on Saturday, Moon said he wished to see a single Korean team repeat the glory of winning the 1991 World Table Tennis Championship and the FIFA World Youth Championship at the upcoming Winter Olympics held in Pyeongchang in the South this coming winter.
Moon was making a rather rushed proposal of forming a joint team with just seven months left to the winter Games, as bilateral political or economic exchanges are expected to be difficult while Pyongyang keeps up its nuclear and missile provocations.
The new government is eager to renew contact with Pyongyang without violating the international sanctions and is hoping sports can build the long-awaited momentum needed in order to begin improving bilateral ties.
The government has sent consistent messages to Pyongyang that it is more willing to improve relations than past conservative administrations have been. While meeting FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Moon floated the idea of the two Koreas along with neighboring China and Japan co-hosting the 2030 World Cup to help cement regional peace.
Separately, sports minister Do Jong-hwan proposed that the two Koreas form a joint women’s hockey team to compete in the Pyeongchang Olympics and asked the North to share its Masikryong ski resort for some of the games during the Olympics.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of a joint declaration to expand the economic relationship between then-leaders of the two Koreas Roh Moo-hyun and Kim Jong-il. Sports exchanges could help break the ice between the two Koreas.
The unification ministry is pushing for a reunion of separated families around the Chuseok holiday in October.
The civilian-level inter-Korean exchanges, however, must be sought with respect to the international sanctions and endeavors to contain Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile advances. Seoul must not upset Washington, which has been making efforts to pressure Beijing and Moscow to level more sanctions against Pyongyang. It must make sure that its offer of sports cooperation is not abused by the Pyongyang regime for its weapons program and propagandist purposes.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 26, Page 30
문재인 대통령이 토요일 평창동계올림픽에 남북한 단일팀 구성과 동시 입장, 북한 응원단 파견을 제안한 것은 스포츠 교류로 경색 국면을 풀어보겠다는 의지를 표명한 것으로 평가할 수 있다. 문 대통령은 이날 세계태권도선수권대회 개막식 축사에서 “최초로 남북단일팀을 구성해 최고의 성적을 거뒀던 1991년 세계탁구선수권대회와 세계청소년축구대회의 영광을 평창동계올림픽에서 다시 보고 싶다”라며 이같이 제안했다.
문 대통령이 대회를 불과 일곱 달 앞둔 시점에서 이를 제안한 배경에는 북한의 핵·미사일 도발로 직접적인 남북교류가 어려운 상황에서 대북 접촉면을 어떻게든 넓혀보겠다는 뜻이 자리 잡은 것으로 판단된다. 긴장이 팽팽한 국방·안보 분야나 국제제재로 건드리기가 곤란한 경제 분야에 앞서 상대적으로 부담이 적은 스포츠부터 빗장을 열고 범위를 차츰 확대하겠다는 의도를 엿볼 수 있다.
단일팀 구성 등을 제안한 것은 이전 정권 때보다 남북관계 개선에 더욱 적극적으로 나서겠다는 의사 표시로 볼 수 있다. 지난 12일 잔니 인판티노 국제축구연맹(FIFA) 회장을 만나 남북한·중국·일본이 공동개최하는 2030년 동북아 월드컵을 제안한 것도 같은 맥락이다. 도종환 문화체육관광부 장관이 지난 20일 기자회견에서 “남북 여자아이스하키 단일팀 구성과 북한 마식령 스키장 활용 방안을 구상 중”이라고 밝힌 것도 마찬가지다.
이처럼 스포츠 교류를 지난 9년간 막혔던 남북관계를 푸는 마중물로 활용하겠다는 새 정부의 구상이 줄 잇고 있다는 사실은 의미심장하다. 특히 올해는 2007년 당시 노무현 대통령과 북한의 김정일 국방위원장이 남북정상회담에서 합의한 10·4선언 10주년의 해다. 이런 상황에서 남북 스포츠 교류 확대는 대화 분위기를 북돋는 의미가 크다. 통일부가 국정기획자문위원회 업무보고에 담은 대로 올 추석(10월4일)을 전후해 이산가족 상봉행사 추진도 희망을 가질 만하다.
문제는 이러한 남북 교류가 자칫 국제사회의 대북제재에 구멍을 낼 우려가 있다는 점이다. 특히 한미정상회담을 앞둔 미국 측에 불필요한 오해를 사거나 중국·러시아 등에 규제를 회피할 명분을 주지 않도록 각별히 주의해야 한다. 남북 스포츠 교류가 한반도와 평화와 안전을 위협해온 북한의 위험한 행동과 김정은의 통치를 합리화하는 데 이용되지 않도록 주의해야 한다.