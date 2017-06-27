Lee Hyo-ri to release new single this week

K-pop diva Lee Hyo-ri will release a new song from her upcoming album this week, her agency said Monday.Kiwi Media Group, which represents the singer, announced on its social media that Lee will pre-release “Seoul” on Wednesday. The rest of the album is scheduled to come out July 4.The new album will include a number of songs written and composed by the singer, according to the agency.Lee - who resettled on Jeju Island to live in relative seclusion after marrying guitarist Lee Sang-soon in 2013 - signed with Kiwi Media Group late last year and has been busy producing her new album.Yonhap