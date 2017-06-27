중앙데일리

| URL 줄이기
plusminus | dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장
닫기

Jun Ji-hyun is expecting her second child

June 27,2017
Actress Jun Ji-hyun is pregnant with her second child, according to her agency Monday.

“Jun Ji-hyun visited the hospital last week and learned that she’s 10 weeks pregnant. The baby is due in January,” her agency Culture Depot said.

The 36-year-old actress married Choi Jun-hyeok, the second son of famous fashion designer Lee Jung-woo, in 2012. She gave birth to a son in February of last year.

After her marriage, Jun has basked in the second heyday of her career, with her films “The Berlin File” and “Assassination,” and the TV series “My Love from the Star” all having found commercial success. Yonhap


| URL 줄이기
dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장