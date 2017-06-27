Bringing an R&B sound to K-pop : Singer and producer Jinbo adds soulful sound to classic songs

Producer Jinbo, who recently released the remix album “KRNB2 Part. 1,” said, “For a long time I’ve struggled alone to put R&B on the map, but I’m happy that I was able to show that there are many excellent R&B artists in Korea through this album.” [KWON HYUK-JAE]

The R&B scene of the Korean music industry has had its fair share of woes. However, the head of SuperFreak Records - rapper, singer and producer Jinbo - emphasizes the importance of Korean R&B.“It is time that fans of K-pop and Korean hip-hop start tuning in to Korean R&B,” says Jinbo.Looking over a list of his collaborators, ranging from hip-hop duo Dynamic Duo to girl group Red Velvet, there isn’t a visible connection between the artists.But, listening to his discography from the past decade, one can certainly hear the type of music he pursues. His three studio albums since his 2005 debut “Call My Name” are all important, but what is most eye catching is “KRNB.” It’s an album of remixes of famous K-pop songs - completely flipping the songs to give them a more R&B sound. The first in the series was released in 2012 through the music-sharing website Bandcamp, but the recently released “KRNB2 Part. 1” was made available on all major domestic streaming sites. While its predecessor was a 12-track album produced and sung solely by him, the recently released album features R&B stars Crush, Hoody and G.Soul.When JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily sat down with the producer, the artist was glowing with pride. “[Girl group] Twice’s ‘TT’ was such a huge song that I was worried that I couldn’t get clearance for it. That’s why I went [undercover like] 007. I went to an LP bar that [head of JYP Entertainment, Twice’s agency] Park Jin-young frequents and acted like it was a coincidence. I turned on the song and he said, ‘This is so good it makes me want to curse!’”The song, featuring R&B artist Sumin, is sexy, while “So to Say,” which is co-produced with his long-time role model Lee Hyun-do, talks of his youth and his modern day self.When asked why he emphasizes R&B so much, he said, “It’s an excellent genre, but not a lot of people know it. A lot of people know and enjoy hip-hop, but R&B is often overlooked. Ever since my debut a lot of people asked me if I was a hip-hop artist, but through this album and a documentary I’m readying right now, I wish I can lift some of the misconceptions about myself.”Although he doesn’t like being mistaken for a hip-hop artist, he does concede that there isn’t much difference between the two genres that originate from African-American culture. “Actually the roots are similar. Take it like this - a father, the soul genre, has two children, one is R&B and one is hip-hop. R&B likes to sing and receive love, while the second, hip-hop, is a little rough. While soul and hip-hop are more interested in social and political problems, R&B focuses much more on love.”On the album “KRNB2 Part. 1,” he wanted to talk about the different scenes each generation goes through. “If [one of the tracks] ‘A.P.T.,’ which symbolizes Korea, receives fame overseas, they may become interested in Yoon Soo-il’s original version.”The artists featured on the album depended on the overall mood of each song, according to Jinbo. “I got ideas for “Very Long Term Lovers” through [1997 Korean movie] “Beat” and Japanese animation ‘Akira.’”Jinbo, who used to seem like an eccentric independent artist, mentioned collaboration a lot, much to many people’s surprise. “The first one to suggest remaking famous K-pop songs was a foreigner.”\When he had doubts and worried about the songs having no identity, his foreign friend told him that was the charm of Korea, just like [mixed rice cuisine] bibimbap.“The reputation of K-pop has gotten better and better, but in reality there’s a fixed, stereotypical image of Korea. I wanted to let everyone know that there is more to K-pop than meets the eye.BY MIN KYUNG-WON [kim.jungkyoon@joongang.co.kr]한국의 리듬 앤 블루스(R&B)는 적잖이 억울한 측면이 있다. 블루스도, 재즈도 모두 우리 것이 아닌데 흑인 솔을 느끼고 표현하기에는 분명 한계가 있기 때문이다. 한데 한국에서 나고 자라 슈퍼프릭레코드를 꾸린 진보(한주현·35)는 꾸준히 K알앤비를 이야기한다. “K팝을 좋아하고, K힙합을 찾아 듣는 국내외 팬들이 이제는 K알앤비를 즐길 때가 됐다는 것”이다. 같이 작업한 뮤지션들의 명단을 보면 힙합 듀오 다이나믹 듀오부터 발라더 김범수, 래퍼 빈지노, 걸그룹 레드벨벳까지 교집합이라곤 찾아보기 힘든 조합이다. 대체 어떤 알앤비를 말하는 걸까.지난 10여년 간 그의 디스코그래피를 보면 약간의 힌트를 얻을 수 있다. 2005년 데뷔 앨범 ‘콜 마이 네임’ 이후 발매한 정규 3장 못지않게 중요한 것이 리메이크 앨범 ‘KRNB’다. 2012년 1편이 인디 뮤지션들이 주로 이용하는 해외 음악 플랫폼 밴드캠프를 통해 유통됐다면 이번에 발표한 ‘KRNB2’는 어느 음원사이트나 오프라인 매장에서도 쉽게 구할 수 있을 정도로 판이 커졌다. 전작이 혼자 프로듀서 겸 보컬로 나서서 12곡을 끌고 갔다면, 이번엔 크러쉬·후디·지소울 등 알앤비뮤지션이 총출동한 것도 차이점이다.16일 서울 신사동 오드 메종에서 열린 음악감상회가 끝나고 만난 그는 한껏 상기돼 있었다. “트와이스의 ‘TT’는 너무 최신 히트곡이라 동의를 받을 엄두가 안 나더라고요. 그래서 007작전을 펼쳤죠. 박진영 형이 자주 가는 LP바에 가서 우연히 마주친 척 가장해 노래를 들려드렸어요. 그런데 ‘와 욕 나오게 좋다’ 하셔서 다행이다 싶었습니다.” 수민과 함께 부른 ‘TT’는 농밀하게 끈적였고, 어린 시절 우상 이현도와 함께 만든 ‘말하자면’은 그 시절과 지금의 청춘을 뜨겁게 아울렀다.＂정말 좋은데 다들 잘 모르니까 그런 것 같다. 이제 힙합이 뭔지는 대충 다 안다. 스웩도 알고. 데뷔 후 줄곧 힙합 하냐는 얘길 들었는데 이번 앨범과 준비하고 있는 다큐멘터리를 통해서 그런 오해가 좀 해소되었으면 좋겠다.”＂사실 근본은 비슷하다. 솔이라는 아빠가 있으면 두 아들이 알앤비와 힙합이랄까. 첫째는 노래하고 사랑받기 좋아하는 애고, 둘째는 좀 거칠기도 하고 성격이 전혀 다른. 소울과 힙합이 사회문제에 좀 더 관심이 많다면 알앤비는 인간의 희노애락 중에 애(愛)에 집중하는 편이다.”＂시대별로 다양한 모습을 보여주고 싶었다. 한국을 상징하는 ‘아파트’가 해외에서 인기를 얻게 되면 윤수일의 원곡에도 관심을 가질테고. 피처링 아티스트 캐스팅은 음악을 따라가는 것 같다. ‘아주 오래된 연인들’은 영화 ‘비트’와 일본 애니메이션 ‘아키라’를 섞은 듯한 느낌에 부감으로 뉴욕 밤하늘을 찍은 ‘SNL’ 오프닝에서 영감을 얻었다. 뉴욕에서 오래 산 지소울의 감성과 잘 맞아떨어졌다.”＂원래 섞는 걸 좋아한다. 소리가 모양으로 보인다든지, 색깔로 보인다든지 하는 공감각(synesthesia)적인 경험을 많이 하는 편이다. f(x) ‘올 나이트’를 만들 때는 줄곧 비틀즈의 ‘옐로 서브마린’을 모티브로 한 노란 신발을 신고 있어서 가사에도 나온다.”외골수 괴짜일 줄 알았던 진보는 의외로 ‘협업’ 을 자주 언급했다. “처음 K팝 리메이크를 권한 것도 외국인 친구였다”고 한다. 너무 근본없이 섞는 것이 아닌가 하는 고민에 빠졌을 때 그게 한국의 비빔밥 문화요, K팝의 매력이라고 힘을 실어줬다는 것이다. “K팝의 위상이 높아졌지만 막상 한국 하면 떠오르는 이미지가 정형화되어 있다. 다양한 K팝이 있다는 걸 알리고 싶다”고 말했다.민경원 기자