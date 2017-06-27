A job board is not the solution (국문)

Lately, many local government offices have installed a board indicating job situations. They are following President Moon Jae-in’s lead. On May 24, President Moon installed a job board in the Blue House, and local autonomous government offices are also keeping track of employment in their regions.
Lee Si-jong, governor of North Chungcheong, installed an economic board of local business and job situations in his office on June 19. South Chungcheong Province installed a situation board in governor An Hee-jung’s office in mid-June. North Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Gwan-yong has a similar one in his office.
Heads of smaller districts are also watching employment, most notably the mayor of Suwon and the Yangpyeong county chief. At this rate, the board will be visible in all 17 metropolitan cities and provinces and in 226 local governments.
The central government is leading the job creation efforts, and local governments are following suit. But what comes to mind before creating new jobs is the Hyundai Heavy Industry Shipyard in Gunsan, which is to close on July 1 due to financial difficulties. Some employees will be transferred to the Ulsan headquarters, but a significant number of workers will lose jobs. Partner businesses are also in trouble.
The North Jeolla Provincial Assembly adopted a resolution calling for a government-level response to the Gunsan Shipyard shutdown on June 22. There are no specific plans to help the local economy, as partners are likely to go bankrupt and a mass layoff is expected. The provincial assembly emphasized that it is more important to save jobs than create new jobs, and the closure is expected to leave more than 5,000 people unemployed, which will affect 20,000 people including family members.
Gunsan is not the only place struggling with losing jobs, much less creating new ones. Ulsan and Geoje are experiencing mass unemployment, and the Ministry of Employment and Labor decided to extend the shipbuilding industry’s special employment support designation by one more year. The program would provide subsidies to companies to maintain employment and offers grace period on collection of late fees on health insurance premium as it is hard for the companies to maintain employment.
It is certainly better to have and maintain job situation boards. More attention will be paid to jobs, as they are in sight every day. However, the boards will be meaningless without addressing the issues in Gunsan and Ulsan. Local-level actions and efforts are limited, and there is little local governments can do on their own.
Nevertheless, regions make up an axis in job creation. The government proposed an 11.2 trillion-won supplementary budget for jobs, and is awaiting the National Assembly’s approval. Three and a half trillion won ($3.08 billion) will go to regions across the country. Local governments are competing to make job boards — let’s keep an eye on how they effectively use the budget to create and save jobs.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 26, Page 30
*The author is a deputy national news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
YUM TAE-JUNG
요즘 지방자치단체마다 경쟁적으로 설치하는 게 있다. 일자리 상황판이다. 문재인 대통령 따라 하기다. 문 대통령은 지난달 24일 청와대에 일자리 상황판을 설치했는데 이후 지자체들이 줄줄이 만들고 있다. 이시종 충북 지사는 지난 19일 집무실에 지역 경기와 일자리 점검을 위한 경제 상황판을 설치했다. 충남도는 이달 중순 안희정 지사 집무실에 상황판을 만들었다. 김관용 경북지사 집무실에도 일자리 상황판이 있다. 광역단체장뿐 아니다. 염태영 수원 시장, 김선교 양평 군수도 일자리 상황판을 만들어 놨다. 이런 추세면 머지않아 전국 17개 광역 시ㆍ도, 226개 기초단체장 집무실에 모두 등장할 듯하다.
중앙은 중앙대로, 지방은 지방대로 상황판까지 만들면서 일자리 창출을 강조한다. 그런데 새로 만들어지는 일자리보다 먼저 떠오르는 게 현대중공업 군산조선소다. 군산조선소는 다음달 1일 폐쇄된다. 닷새 정도 남았다. 경영난 때문이다. 일부 직원은 본사가 있는 울산으로 가지만 상당수는 일자리를 잃는다. 조선소 협력업체는 더 힘들다. 전북도의회는 지난 22일 ‘정부의 군산 조선소 신속 대응을 촉구하는 결의안’을 채택했다. 협력업체 파산이 줄을 잇고, 대규모 실직 사태가 발생하는 등 지역경제가 바닥으로 추락하는데 이를 막기 위한 구체적인 대안은 하나도 없다는 것이다. 도 의회는 “지금은 일자리를 만드는 것보다 지키는 것이 더 중요하다. 군산조선소가 폐쇄되면 5000명 이상이 실업자가 생길 것”이라고 했다. 가족까지 포함하면 2만여 명의 생계가 막막해진다.
일자리 창출은 고사하고 잃는 걸 고민하는 지역이 군산만이 아니다. 울산ㆍ거제는 실업자가 속출하는 가운데 고용노동부는 얼마 전 ‘조선업 특별고용지원업종 지정 기간’을 내년 6월 말까지 1년 더 연장하기로 했다. 이를 통해 기업에 고용유지 지원금을 주고 건강보험료 연체료 징수 등을 유예해 주는데 그만큼 일자리 유지가 힘들단 뜻이다. 울산시의회는 최근 ‘신고리 원전 5, 6호기 건설 중단 반대 결의안’을 통해 “건설이 중단되면 직접 참여 업체만 760여 개, 관련 업계까지 수천 개에 달하는 업체가 도산위기에 빠지게 될 것”이라고 했다. 일자리 상황판은 없는 것보다는 나을 것이다. 눈앞에 매일 보이니 일자리 만드는 데 조금이라도 더 신경을 쓰게 될 거다. 하지만 지금 군산ㆍ울산 등지에서 나타나는 일자리 문제를 해결하지 않고는 보여주기식 상황판이란 지적을 피하기 어려울 거다. 일자리 만들기는 물론이고 줄어드는 걸 막는 것도 사실 쉽지 않다. 지자체 차원에선 한계가 있다. 독자적으로 할 수 있는 게 별로 없기도 하다. 그래도 지방은 일자리 창출의 한 축이다. 국회 통과가 남았지만 정부는 11조2000억원 규모의 ‘일자리 추경 예산’을 편성했다. 이 가운데 3조5000억원 정도가 지방으로 내려간다. 경쟁적으로 일자리 상황판까지 만들어 놨으니 각 지역이 얼마나 효과적으로 써 일자리를 많이 만들지 지켜볼 일이다.
염태정 내셔널 부데스크