What’s worse than household debt (국문)
June 27,2017
Debt from self-employed individuals ballooned to over 500 trillion won ($439 billion). According to Financial Supervisory Service data compiled from rating agencies, about 1.5 million self-employed borrowers were indebted by 520 trillion won as of the end of last year, up 60 trillion won from a year ago.
The financial authority will be scrutinizing mutual savings institutions from this week on their loan status to self-employed clients.
Debt held by self-employed individuals is as explosive as household debt. Their debt share has been underestimated because of overwhelming household debt of nearly 1,400 trillion won. Their loans are categorized under small- and mid-sized business segment although they are as risky as consumer loans. Their debt has been financed for expensive medical equipment leases in private clinics and purchases of properties by retirees.
The bulk, however, goes to sustain mom-and-pop stores. The loans therefore should come under specific categorization such as for enterprises, investment, or primary income.
Starting a business or opening a shop is inevitable amid job insecurity from the slow-moving economy with less contribution to hiring. Opening up a business or store without thorough preparation could hurt the balance sheet and make merchants turn to quick and dangerous loans. Their debt levels therefore could be more risky than mortgage-backed household loans. According to the Bank of Korea, the debt-service coverage ratio of self-employed borrowers was 42 percent, compared with 31 percent for debtors who are on a permanent payroll.
Local interest rates are ready to go up due to another rate hike by the U.S. interest rates. Since mom-and-pop stores are exposed to sluggish domestic demand, slight increase in interest rates would aggravate their livelihood. They pose a bigger danger to the economy as they owe more to high-interest non-banking sector because of their lacking credit.
The over 500 trillion won debt by self-employed individuals could increase the poor and shake the financial system. The government must include specified measures to address debt by the self-employed in the comprehensive package on household debt it will release in August.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 26, Page 30
우리나라 자영업 종사자들 빚이 급증해 500조원을 처음 넘어선 것으로 잠정 집계됐다. 금융감독원이 신용평가업계 자료를 토대로 분석한 내용을 보면 지난해 말 현재 조사 대상 자영업자 약 150만 명의 총부채가 약 520조원인 것으로 나타났다. 2015년 말 약 460조원이던 것이 1년 만에 60조원 늘어난 셈이다. 이에 따라 금감원은 26일부터 농·수·신협 단위조합과 새마을금고 등 상호금융권의 자영업자 대출 실태를 현장 점검한다.
자영업 대출은 흔히 ‘숨겨진 가계대출’로 불린다. 가계부채가 1400조원에 육박한다는 경고등이 거듭 울리는 가운데 자영업 대출 역시 가계대출 성격이 큰데도 상당 부분 중소기업 사업자 대출로 잡히는 바람에 그 비중에 비해 주목을 덜 받아왔다. 가령 개인병원의 비싼 의료기기 리스나 직장 은퇴자들의 오피스텔·상가 매입 자금도 여기 포함된다. 물론 주종은 음식점·수퍼마켓 같은 생계형 점포 창업이다. 통계가 엄밀하지 못하니 기업형·투자형·생계형에 따라 당국의 맞춤형 대책이 절실하다.
생계형 창업은 '고용 없는 성장' 시대의 부득이한 사회안전망이다. 그만큼 사정이 절박해 '묻지 마 창업'과 수지 악화, 급전대출 등 악순환으로 인해 자영업 대출의 건전성은 가계 주택담보대출보다 훨씬 떨어진다. 지난 3월의 한국은행 보고서를 보면 자영업자의 가처분소득 대비 원리금 상환액 비율(DSR)은 42%로 상용근로자(31%)보다 훨씬 높다.
이런 판에 이달 중순 미국 금리 인상 이후 국내 시중금리가 꿈틀거리고 있다. 생계형 자영업은 내수침체에 취약해 금리가 조금만 올라도 어려움을 겪는다. 은행 돈은 언감생심이라 제2금융권 고금리 대출이 빠르게 늘고, 업종별 쏠림까지 있다는 점에서 주택담보대출 중심의 가계부채보다 훨씬 위태로운 뇌관이다. 500조원 넘는 자영업 대출의 부실화는 한계가구 양산과 실물경제 타격에 이어 금융시스템마저 위협한다. 금융위원회·기획재정부 등이 8월 내놓는다는 가계부채 범정부 대책에 자영업 문제가 각별하게 다뤄져야 하는 까닭이다.