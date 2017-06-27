A confusing portrait (국문)

Memories of the Korean War (1950-53) have become faint, but our society is acutely divided along ideological lines. On the day we commemorate the outbreak of the tragic war 67 years ago, June 25, the nation showed a very sad — and confusing — portrait.
The Korean War, which began with North Korean leader Kim Il Sung’s order at dawn to invade South Korea, led to the deaths of 2 million people, military and civilian, and left as many as 10 million people homeless. But ideological conflict continues today. On Sunday, our society laid bare the friction between conservative and liberal groups just as it did nearly seven decades ago. In particular, some civic groups’ behavior raises deep concerns as it is in sharp contrast with the way they showed their determination to build a better nation through candlelight vigils on Gwanghwamun Square last winter.
New Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha’s visit to the base of the 2nd Division of U.S. Forces in Euijeongbu, Gyeonggi, on Sunday carried great significance. The base is the place where a performance by famous Korean singers had to be canceled in the face of some entertainers’ refusal to perform even on the 100th birthday of the division. Foreign Minister Kang’s trip to the division represented the Moon Jae-in government’s reaffirmation of the decades-old alliance with the U.S. In an address there, Kang underscored the nuclear threat from North Korea and the need for both allies to consolidate their joint command.
In a separate ceremony, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon called for the denuclearization of North Korea and denounced its inhumane treatment of Otto Warmbier, an American student who died shortly after his release by Pyongyang this month.
Some 6,000 members of radical groups, including one opposing the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense antimissile system, encircled the U.S. Embassy and demanded the deployment be scrapped. Their act could be seen as opposition to the Korea-U.S. alliance. Their human chain reminded us of the massive candlelight vigils after the deaths of two local middle school girls who were crushed by a U.S. armored vehicle in Dongducheon 15 years ago. The government must keep a balance: coping with the North’s nuclear threats while defending the alliance that keeps us safe.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 26, Page 30
'전쟁의 기억'은 희미해지고 있지만 진영 논리에 따른 '기억의 전쟁'은 갈수록 치열해지는 것인가. 1950년 한국전쟁이 발발한 지 67년이 지난 어제 대한민국은 혼란스러운 자화상을 보여 줬다. 북한 김일성이 6월 25일 새벽에 남침해 시작된 한국전쟁은 200만 명의 군인과 민간인 사망자를 내고 1000만 명의 이산가족을 만들었다. 하지만 이념적 갈등은 반세기를 훌쩍 넘어 현재까지 지속되고 있다. 한국전쟁 기념식이 있었던 어제 우리 사회는 67년 전과 별로 다르지 않게 복잡했다. 특히 일부 시민단체의 행동은 지난겨울 한국 사회가 촛불집회에서 보여 줬던 개혁의지와는 다른 양상이어서 우려스럽다.
이날 강경화 외교부 장관이 의정부의 미 2사단을 찾은 것은 의미심장한 장면이었다. 미 2사단은 얼마 전 사단 창설 기념식 때 일부 시민단체의 반대로 유명 연예인들의 공연이 무산된 곳이다. 외교부 장관이 한국전쟁 기념일에 이런 미 2사단을 찾은 것은 한·미 동맹에 대한 정부의 대응의지를 대변했다. 강 장관은 이 자리에서 북한 핵 위협의 심각성과 한·미 연합체제의 중요성을 강조했다. 이낙연 국무총리도 서울 잠실체육관에서 열린 6·25전쟁 기념식에서 북한의 비핵화를 요구하고 미국 청년 오토 웜비어 사망사건에 대한 북한의 비인권적 만행을 비판했다.
하지만 그제 사드한국배치저지전국행동 등 일부 시민단체 6000여 명이 미국대사관을 에워싸며 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 배치 철회를 촉구한 집회는 심히 걱정스럽다. 이들의 사드 반대 주장도 그렇지만 미국대사관을 ‘인간띠’로 둘러싼 것은 한·미 동맹에 대한 반대로 비칠 수 있다. 이날 인간띠 시위를 보며 동두천에서 여중생 2명이 미군 장갑차에 치여 사망한 뒤 반미 촛불시위로 확산된 15년 전의 기억이 떠오른 것도 이 때문이다.
한국전쟁 67주년을 맞아 우리 사회가 아무리 혼란스러워도 정부는 중심을 잡아 줘야 한다. 국민의 불안과 사회적 혼선을 해소하려면 정부가 북핵에 대한 대응책과 한·미 동맹에 대한 확고한 원칙부터 분명히 내놓는 게 우선이다.