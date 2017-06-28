Guidelines for an AI interviewer (국문)

“When did you struggle the most?” “Why was it hard?” “How did you overcome it?”
An artificial intelligence (AI) interviewer asks questions, and the interviewee nervously provides answers. When asked an unexpected question, the interviewee breaks out into a cold sweat. The quivering voice, eye movements and attire are thoroughly noted.
To secure students expected to graduate next spring, Japanese companies started the recruiting process for new hires earlier this month. Recruiting consulting company Talent and Assessment (T&A) is providing an interview process using SoftBank’s humanoid robot Pepper.
Pepper is an AI interviewer who instantly sorts answers from applicants for situations, tasks, behaviors and outcomes and sends them to a database. Based on the accumulated data of thousands of past applicants, the interviewees are scored on 11 categories such as independence, responsibility, sentiment and planning skills, and predicts their performance upon joining the company. Human interviewers conduct assessments based on different standards to minimize errors.
T&A plans to send AI interviewers to 20 companies. Japanese market consulting firm Fuji Chimera Research Institute forecasts that AI-related businesses will grow to 2.12 trillion yen ($19 billion) by 2030. The industry is expected to expand 14 times in 15 years.
Last month, Kyoto University’s neuroinformatics professor Yukiyasu Kamitani’s research team published a way to use AI to presume what humans see or imagine based on brain activities in the British science journal Nature Communications.
Will AI rule humans in the future? American futurist Kurzweil predicted that AI will surpass the aggregated intelligence of mankind by 2045.
In contrast, Jean Babriel Ganascia, head of the ethics committee at the French National Science Research Center, criticized that the concept of singularity was more of an ideology lacking scientific bases. It is true that AI’s learning ability has reached an impressive level, but its judgment is based on the rules taught by humans, and AI cannot create new concepts or rules.
Excessive skepticism and optimism are equally dangerous. Fear hinders the advancement of AI, and carelessness could bring chaos due to ethical issues and a lack of legal precedent. The Artificial Intelligence Society composed of Japanese universities and corporate researchers prepared AI ethics guidelines in February.
“AI must not be used to harm others.” “Mankind should be able to fairly and equally use AI.” “AI should have ethics and follow moral guidelines.” Korean researchers should also prepare similar guidelines.
"언제 가장 힘들었습니까?" "왜 힘들었죠?" "그래서 어떻게 극복했나요?"
인공지능(AI) 면접관이 질문한다. 정면을 응시한 구직자는 긴장한 표정으로 답한다. 예상치 못한 물음에 식은땀이 흐른다. 목소리의 떨림과 눈동자의 움직임, 옷의 흐트러짐까지 빠짐없이 포착된다.
내년 봄 대학 졸업을 앞둔 인재를 미리 확보하기 위해 일본 기업들이 이달 초 신입사원 선발 절차에 들어갔다. 채용 컨설팅 업체 '탤런트 앤드 어세스먼트(T&A)'는 소프트뱅크의 인간형 로봇 '페퍼'가 면접을 진행하는 시스템을 기업에 제공하고 있다.
AI 면접관으로 나선 로봇 '페퍼'는 지원자와 마주한다. 답변을 상황·과제·행동·결과별로 순식간에 분류해 데이터베이스로 보낸다. 과거 축적된 수천 명의 자료를 바탕으로 자주 독립성·책임감·감수성·계획력 등 11개 항목에 걸쳐 점수를 매기고, 입사 후 활약 가능성을 예측한다. 인간 면접관들이 서로 다른 기준으로 주관적 평가를 진행하면서 발생하는 오류를 최소화한다.
T&A는 20개 회사에 AI 면접관을 파견할 계획이다. 2019년도 매출 목표를 13억 엔(약 133억원)으로 잡았다. 일본 시장조사기관 후지키메라종합연구소는 2030년도 AI 관련 사업이 2조1200억 엔(약 21조7000억원) 규모까지 성장할 것으로 내다봤다. 15년간 14배의 급성장이다.
인간이 만든 AI가 인간을 평가한다. 인간의 속마음까지 훤히 들여다보는 것도 머지않았다. 교토대 정보학연구과 가미타니 유키야스(神谷之康) 교수 연구팀은 AI를 이용해 인간이 보거나 상상하는 것이 무엇인지 뇌의 활동으로부터 추정하는 방법을 지난달 영국 과학전문지 '네이처 커뮤니케이션'에 발표했다.
과연 AI가 인간을 지배하는 시대가 다가오는 것일까. 미국 미래학자 레이 커즈와일은 인류의 지능 총량을 뛰어넘은 AI가 스스로 진화하는 '싱귤래리티(Singularity·기술적 특이점)' 시점을 2045년으로 예측했다. 인간 통제에서 벗어나 자신보다 뛰어난 AI를 창조할 것이란 전망이다. 생각만 해도 섬뜩한 종말론적 이야기다.
반면 프랑스 국립과학연구센터 윤리위원장인 철학자 장 가브리엘 가나시아는 싱귤래리티 개념 자체를 '과학적 근거가 부족한 이데올로기 같은 것'이라고 비판했다. AI의 학습 능력이 상당한 수준에 이른 것은 맞지만, 인간이 가르친 규칙에 따라 판단할 뿐 새로운 개념이나 규칙을 스스로 만들 수는 없다는 논리다.
지나친 비관론과 낙관론은 모두 위험하다. 공포는 AI의 발전을 가로막고, 방심은 윤리적 문제와 법률 부재로 인한 혼란을 키운다. 일본 대학과 기업 연구자들로 구성된 인공지능학회는 지난 2월 'AI 윤리 지침'을 마련했다.
'타인에게 위해를 가할 의도로 AI를 이용해선 안 된다' '인류가 공평, 평등하게 AI를 이용할 수 있도록 노력한다' 'AI 스스로 윤리관을 가지고 윤리 지침을 지키도록 해야 한다'는 내용이 골자다. 한국 연구자들도 서둘러야 한다.
이정헌 도쿄 특파원