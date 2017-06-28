‘Produce 101’ finishes series on top

Season two of “Produce 101,” Mnet’s all-male idol audition show, topped the TV popularity index for 11 weeks straight, data showed Tuesday.The season finale of “Produce 101” scored 285.1 points on the Content Power Index (CPI), becoming the most popular TV program from June 12-June 18.CPI, developed by entertainment company CJ E&M and Nielsen Korea, measures the popularity of TV shows based on the number of views of related news stories, online search tallies and buzz on social media.In the show, a group of viewers called “public producers” chose by popular vote members of a new project idol group from a pool of 101 trainees from various entertainment companies, along with the team’s roster, concept and debut song.Last year’s first season featured a pool of female singers and culminated in the project girl group I.O.I. This year’s male-exclusive show led to the formation of the project band Wanna One.TvN’s comedy show “Journey to the West 4” debuted on the chart in second place, with 242.6 points, followed by KBS2’s drama “Fight for My Way,” which dropped a spot from last week to third place, with 238.6 points.MBC’s marquee weekend show “Infinite Challenge” came in fourth, thanks to the guest appearance of Lee Hyo-ri, and was trailed by SBS show “Mom’s Diary - My Ugly Duckling,” a reality TV show starring single middle-aged celebrities and their mothers.KBS2’s late night talk show “Happy Together” rose six notches to sixth place, while the weekend series “Father Is Strange” on the same network ranked seventh.SBS’ “My Sassy Girl,” a romantic comedy that is a remake of the Jun Ji-hyun movie from 2001 but in a Joseon-era setting, soared 16 pegs to rank eighth, followed by the tvN weekend legal thriller “Stranger,” starring Cho Seung-woo and Bae Doona, finishing ninth.Yonhap