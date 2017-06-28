No time for a strike (국문)
진보 정치권도 당혹스런 민노총 총파업···정부, 단호히 대처해야
June 28,2017
Lee Young-sup, vice chairman of a presidential committee devoted to creating jobs, scorned the Korea Confederation of Trade Unions’ (KCTU) plan to holding a general strike on Friday. “This is no time for strikes. We should all help the president in his mission of creating jobs and reforming society,” he said. Although he avoided using a harsh tone against the union which supported the liberal president, he nevertheless sent a clear warning to the unions.
The right to assembly is a constitutional right, and every worker has a duty to protest to defend their basic rights. Civilians also should be supportive and understand their actions. But the KCTU plan must not have any justice and reason if it is not even approved by a pro-labor administration. The timing is, first of all, very bad. It falls on the day of the first summit between South Korean and U.S. leaders Moon Jae-in and Donald Trump who would have to address thorny issues over deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system and North Korean policy. Moon needs support from his own people, not protest.
KCTU remains stubbornly selfish and out of tune with the views of employers and liberal administration policy. The new government has made employers nervous with its bold and speedy agenda on converting irregular workers to permanent status, raising the minimum wage to 10,000 won ($8.80) and cutting work hours. Yet the KCTU complains the government has been too slow with its reform agenda.
Despite Moon’s call for patience, the umbrella group vows to go ahead with a general strike. GM Korea’s union is planning to join the walkout even while the automaker has had nearly 2 trillion won in losses over the last three years. Members of the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union, which is now an outlawed organization, will be cutting their classes short to take part in the strike.
The KCTU is acting as if the Moon government is indebted to the union for its election triumph. The union group appears to think it could get away with anything because it has the backing of the president. But its action could only worsen the public view of the militant union group and jeopardize the labor policies of the new government.
The government lashed out at employers’ organizations for complaining about its labor plans. It should be able to talk equally sternly at labor groups for their heedless behavior. If it really believes it has a stake in the new government, it should pay heed to Lee’s words that the labor also should act differently from the past by yielding and showing unity so that the people will think the society has really changed under the new government.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 27, Page 30
한·미 정상회담 기간에 민노총 총파업
문재인 정부 노력, 재계 양보에 찬물
노동단체 일탈엔 정부 대응 분명해야
이용섭 일자리위원회 부위원장이 전국민주노동조합총연맹(민주노총)의 30일 총파업 계획에 일침을 놨다. 그는 어제 “지금은 총파업 할 때가 아니라 일자리 혁명과 사회 대개혁을 위해 힘든 길을 가는 대통령을 도울 때”라고 말했다. 가시 돋친 표현은 삼갔지만 이명박·박근혜 보수정권이 노조의 대규모 집단행동에 각을 세우던 모습을 연상케 한다.
민주사회의 파업은 근로자 본연의 권리다. 이로 인한 불편을 감수하는 일 역시 선진시민의 도리다. 하지만 진보정권을 자임하는 문재인 정부의 실세마저 총파업에 반대하는 것을 보면 그 시기와 맥락에 적잖은 문제가 있음을 가늠케 한다.
우선 하필이면 왜 한·미 정상회담 기간인가 하는 점이다. 사드와 북핵 문제가 실타래처럼 얽힌 가운데 국운을 좌우할 이번 회담에 국민적 지혜와 성원을 모아 보내도 시원치 않을 판인데 총파업부터 시작한다면 국민의 외면을 받을 수밖에 없다.
더 큰 문제는 민주노총의 현실인식이 재계는 물론이고 진보정권과도 확연히 다르다는 점이다. 새 정부의 굵직굵직한 노동개혁 정책들, 가령 정규직 전환과 시간당 최저임금 1만원, 근로시간 단축 등에 대해 중소기업중앙회를 비롯한 사용자단체들은 줄곧 과속을 경계해 왔다. 그런데 민주노총은 오히려 개혁 진도가 지지부진하다면서 속도전을 재촉하고 있다. 구속된 한상균 민주노총 위원장은 최근 옥중 서신에서 “재벌과 권력기관, 기득권 집단이 코너에 몰린 지금이야말로 칭기즈칸의 속도전으로 개혁을 밀어붙일 적기인데 (문재인 정부가) 주춤하고 있다”며 대규모 상경투쟁을 독려했다.
‘1년만 기다려 달라’는 문재인 대통령의 호소에도 불구하고 민주노총은 이른바 ‘사회적 총파업’을 강행하고 나섰다. 극단적 분위기 속에서 여기저기 무리하고 거친 장면들이 연출되고 있다. 한국GM 노조는 회사가 3년간 2조원 가까운 손실을 봤는데도 불구하고 파업을 준비 중이다. 법외노조인 전교조는 이번 총파업에 참여하기 위해 단축수업까지 불사하기로 해 학습권 침해 비난을 사고 있다.
총파업과 주변 정황들은 마치 민주노총이 문재인 정부 탄생에 기여한 빚을 받겠다는 청구서 같다. 우리 세상이 왔으니 마음대로 하겠다는 완장처럼 보이기도 한다. 호혜적·합리적 노사관계를 바라는 대다수 국민들의 민주노총 이미지에 악영향을 줄 뿐만 아니라 새 정부 노사정책의 발목을 잡을 수 있다 .
지난달 한국경영자총협회 부회장이 노사정책에 쓴소리를 했다가 새 정부의 실세들로부터 "경총부터 반성하라"고 몰매를 맞았다. 중소기업중앙회가 최저임금 1만원과 근로시간 단축에 대해 볼멘소리를 하자 일자리위원회는 서운함을 감추지 않았다. 마찬가지로 노동계의 무리한 행태에 대해서도 과감히 지적할 수 있어야 균형 잡힌 정부다. 손벽도 마주쳐야 소리가 난다. “새 정부 들어서니 세상이 바뀌었다는 걸 국민이 느끼려면 노동계도 상응하는 양보와 배려, 연대가 있어야 한다”는 이용섭 부위원장의 말은 백번 지당하다.