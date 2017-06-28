Toward fairer taxation (국문)

Han Seung-hee, nominated to head the National Tax Service (NTS), expressed a determination to get to the bottom of real estate speculation at Tuesday’s confirmation hearing at the National Assembly. Asked by lawmakers about his policies if he passes the screening by the legislature, Han, a former CEO of the Korea Money Brokerage Corp., said that he fully agrees with the need for the tax office to strengthen investigations into speculative home buyers, impose taxes on lease incomes from owners of multiple homes, and reinforce taxation on a large amount of funds used for jeonse, a type of long-term rental contract common in Korea.
Despite the need for taxation on unearned income from real estate, that sector has long been a tax haven for the rich in Korea. Market analysts criticize the loopholes and say tax authorities could not effectively prevent rich people from bequeathing their fortunes to their offspring without paying tax. Such lax oversight failed to put the brakes on overly heated property markets. After the confirmation hearing, however, the new government’s tax policy has become clearer.
Most noteworthy is Han’s commitment to expand the scope of probing suspicious sources of money for jeonse from real estate worth over 900 million won ($792,254) to properties worth less than that. The move will surely lead to more tax revenues for the cash-strapped Moon Jae-in administration. In fact, rich Koreans were able to hand down their wealth to their children without paying any tax even though their act of arranging a 300 million-won to 900 million-won jeonse payment for their children constitutes a donation that is subject to taxation.
There is also a strong need for taxation on 1.87 million multiple home owners, as only 2.6 percent of them reported their income from rents. Moreover, the government’s taxation of rental incomes of less than 20 million won a year is put off until next year. Tax authorities should narrow the scope of taxation to those with four to five houses. Han also said he would thoroughly execute taxation on as many as 200,000 religious people from 2018.
Fortunately, lawmakers could not find any problem in Han’s past. As a result, they could concentrate on his qualification as chief of the tax office. We hope Han implements the new government’s tax policy as best as he can.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 28, Page 30
한승희 국세청장 후보자는 인사청문회에서 부동산 투기에 대해 강도 높은 조사를 예고했다. 그는 그제 투기성 주택 구입자에 대한 조사 강화, 다주택자 임대소득 과세, 고액 전세자금 과세 강화 등을 주문하는 국회 청문위원들의 질의에 “공감한다”고 답변했다.
그동안 부동산은 불로소득의 여지가 여전했음에도 과세가 제대로 이뤄지지 않아 세금 없는 부의 대물림이나 부동산 투기 과열을 제대로 막지 못했다는 지적을 받아왔다. 따라서 이날 청문회를 통해 부동산 관련 세무조사 방향의 윤곽이 뚜렷해진 것은 다행이다. 가장 눈에 띄는 정책은 현재 9억원 이상에만 초점이 맞춰져 있는 전세자금 출처 조사를 9억원 이하로 확대하는 것이다. 이는 자녀에 대한 증여 비과세가 10년에 걸쳐 5000만원 이하라는 점에서 진작에 조사 확대의 필요성이 제기돼 왔던 부분이다. 부유층이 자녀에게 3억~9억원짜리 아파트 전세를 얻어주는 것은 사실상 증여인 데도 그동안 과세가 제대로 이뤄지지 않아 세금 없는 부의 대물림 수단이 됐던 것은 사실이다.
다주택자 역시 현재 187만 명에 이르지만 임대소득을 신고한 사람은 2.6%에 불과해 과세를 강화할 필요성이 제기돼 왔다. 더구나 임대소득 2000만원 미만에 대해서는 과세가 내년까지 미뤄져 있다. 이를 고려하면 최소한 4∼5주택자로 범위를 좁혀서라도 좀 더 면밀하게 살펴볼 필요가 있다. 한 후보자는 또 목사와 승려 등 20만 명을 대상으로 내년부터 시행할 예정인 종교인 과세에 대해서도 차질 없이 집행하겠다고 밝혔다.
이제 한 후보자가 국세청장이 되면 청문회에서 다짐한 정책을 그대로 실행하는 일만 남았다. 그동안 관행이라는 이유로 미흡했던 부동산 세무조사를 강화하고 소득 있는 곳에 세금 있다는 원칙을 한층 명확히 추진하길 바란다. 특히 한 후보자에게는 문재인 대통령의 공직 5대 불가 원칙에 해당하는 문제가 나오지 않았다. 누구도 도덕적 흠결을 트집 잡기 힘든 만큼 한 후보자가 청문회에서 밝힌 대로 소신껏 균형 잡힌 세무행정을 집행해 나가는지 기대를 갖고 지켜보겠다.