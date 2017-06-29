The path to job creation (국문)

For any organization, members have internal standards to evaluate individual accomplishments. Aside from the visible outcomes, they know what calls for hard work. Rather than those who go for relatively easy and noticeable work, they remember the ones who pulled off difficult tasks or made hard decisions.
When I asked a retiring member of the Bank of Korea’s Monetary Policy Committee about his experience a few years ago, he said, “It is regrettable that I am retiring without raising the interest rate once.” It was unexpected. Considering the economic situation at the time, raising the rate was not an option. Instead, there were calls to lower it further to boost the economy.
It was not that he thought the interest rate increase was needed at the time. He was afraid that he would be remembered within the Bank of Korea as a member who’d never increased the interest rate.
Lately, Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol, whose term expires in March 2017, is sending signals of an interest rate hike, perhaps out of the same anxiety.
It may be easy to lower the interest rate, but raising it is much harder. It requires not only fair judgment to spot the right timing but also the drive to get through the opposition of interested parties and political pressure.
Paul Volcker, known as the “inflation fighter,” is often named one of the best Chairs of the Federal Reserve in history. In the late 1970s, he made a bold move to raise the interest rate to 20 percent, when the price went up by double digits. Farmers panicked and drove their tractors to the Fed building. Builders poured construction materials in the front yard to pressure him. But he did not budge. After the chaos, prices began to stabilize, and the heyday of the Reagan era in the 1980s was built on those stable prices.
The Moon Jae-in administration’s jobs drive has room to improve. Expanding employment in the public sector and turning irregular employees at public corporations to regular positions are not as easy as they sound. But the difficulty level would be equivalent to lowering the interest rate for the Bank of Korea.
For Moon to become the “Jobs President,” he should not avoid harder challenges. Answers can be found in Sogang University professor and key member of President Moon’s think tank Cho Yoon-je’s “Income Distribution in Korea.”
“Employment policy essentially involves the reorganization of the established interests of the workers who already have stable jobs and political structure. To improve the income distribution structure, policy direction needs to clearly focus on the vulnerable group rather than the establishment.”
One of the test-taking skills is to solve the problems you know first. When you spend too much time on hard problems, you may run out of time to do the easy ones. However, the job issue is not a test that you can pass by getting the easy questions right. Harder ones may be postponed, but they need to be solved in the end.
어떤 조직이든 한 사람의 업적을 평가하는 내부 구성원들만의 잣대가 있다. 드러난 성과와 별개로 무엇이 실제로 어려운 일인지 잘 알기 때문이다. 대개 비교적 쉬운 업적을 많이 쌓은 이보다는, 정말 힘든 일이나 결정을 해낸 이가 오랫동안 기억된다.
몇 년 전 퇴임하는 한국은행 금융통화위원에게 소회를 묻자 “금리를 한 번도 못 올리고 떠나는 게 아쉽다”는 답이 돌아왔다. 뜻밖이었다. 당시 경제 상황에 금리 인상은 언감생심이었기 때문이다. 오히려 경기 부양을 위해 금리를 더 내려야 한다는 요구가 빗발쳤다. 그러니 올려야 할 때 못 올렸다는 회한은 아니었다. 그보다는 한은 내에서 두고두고 ‘금리도 한 번 못 올려 본 금통위원’으로 기억되는 게 난감했을 것이다. 내년 3월까지가 임기인 이주열 총재가 최근 금리 인상 시그널을 내보내는 데는 아마 그런 조바심도 한몫하고 있을 것이다.
금리는 내리는 건 쉬워도, 다시 올리는 건 무척 어렵다. 적절한 타이밍을 잡아내는 판단력은 물론 이해 관계자들의 반발과 정치권의 압력을 뚫고 실행에 옮기는 과감함이 동시에 필요한 일이다. ‘인플레 파이터’로 불리는 폴 볼커가 미국 연방준비제도(Fed) 100년 역사상 최고의 수장으로 꼽히는 것은 그래서다. 그는 1970년대 말 물가가 두 자릿수로 치솟자 금리를 20%까지 올리는 강수를 뒀다. 금리 급등에 놀란 농부들이 트랙터를 끌고 와 연준 건물을 에워싸고, 건설업자들은 앞마당에 건설자재를 쏟아부으며 압박했지만 그는 굽히지 않았다. 이런 전쟁 같은 상황을 겪고서야 물가는 비로소 진정되기 시작했고, 80년대 레이건 시대의 호황도 그 바탕 위에서 이뤄졌다.
새 정부의 ‘일자리 드라이브’를 보며 아쉬움이 드는 대목도 그 부분이다. 공공부문의 채용을 확대하거나, 공기업의 비정규직을 정규직화하는 일도 물론 생각만큼 쉬운 일은 아니다. 하지만 한은으로 치면 ‘금리를 내리는 정도’의 난이도다. 진정 ‘일자리 대통령’으로 평가받으려면 그보다 힘든 과제도 피하지 말고 맞닥뜨려야 한다. 문재인 대통령의 싱크탱크를 이끈 조윤제 서강대 교수가 엮은 『한국의 소득분배』에도 답이 나와 있다.
‘고용률 제고 정책은 본질적으로 (이미 안정적인 일자리를 갖고 있는) 근로자의 기득권과 정치구조의 재편을 내포할 수밖에 없다. 소득분배 구조 개선을 위해서는 (기득권자보다는) 취약층 중심으로 정책 방향을 선명히 할 필요가 있다.’
시험을 잘 보는 요령 중 하나는 ‘아는 문제부터 풀라’는 것이다. 자칫 어려운 문제에 매달려 시간을 보내다 쉬운 문제마저 놓치는 우를 범하지 말라는 얘기다. 하지만 일자리 문제는 쉬운 것만 풀어도 ‘과락’을 면할 수 있는 수준의 시험이 아니다. 잠깐 미룰 수는 있어도 결국 어려운 문제도 풀어야 한다.
