Toward prosecution reform (국문)
검찰 개혁 결기 드러낸 법무장관 지명...문제는 검증이다
June 29,2017
President Moon Jae-in named Park Sang-ki, a professor at Yonsei University Law School and outsider of the state judiciary establishment, as his justice minister, after another law scholar withdrew during the confirmation process in a show of will to reform the state prosecutorial institution. The choice came after Moon’s first pick — Ahn Kyong-whan, an professor emeritus of law studies at Seoul National University — bowed out amid a scandal over his past conduct including a fraudulent first marriage.
Park served as co-chairman of progressive civilian rights group Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice (CCEJ). Kim Sang-jo, the chief of the Fair Trade Commission, and presidential policy chief Jang Ha-sung, have also been recruited from another progressive civilian group, People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy.
Park, an expert in criminal law, said he would use all of his expertise and experience from legal studies and civilian activist activities to reform the state prosecution and ensure noninterference from the justice ministry on judiciary affairs. Indicating the possibility of allowing the police to co-share investigative power with the prosecutors, he said the prosecutor’s exclusive power to initiate criminal progress comes from the people. Park, who had also been part of the committee on reforms on the legal system under former liberal president Roh Moo-hyun, previously had criticized the overbearing prosecutorial use of its authority under the influence of political power.
If Park gains a legislative endorsement, he would work with another law professor and civilian activist Cho Kuk, who is now the presidential chief secretary for civil affairs, to spearhead judiciary reforms. The prosecution, which has failed to reform itself despite numerous chances, is now in the hands of outside legal experts for an overhaul. No one would oppose the much-delayed prosecutorial reform.
But Park must pass confirmation scrutiny first. The justice minister, more than any other cabinet member, must be morally clean. If he also ends up in the hot seat like the last nominee, the presidential office would lose face and steam in its reform drive.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 28, Page 30
어제 청와대가 법무부 장관 후보자에 박상기 연세대 법학전문대학원(로스쿨) 교수를 지명함으로써 검찰 개혁에 대한 강력한 의지를 재천명했다. 먼저 낙점됐다가 '몰래 혼인신고' 등의 문제로 자진 사퇴한 안경환 서울대 로스쿨 교수에 이어 비(非)고시 출신 법학자를 다시 지명한 것만 봐도 그렇다. 참여연대 출신이었던 안 전 후보자 후임으로 경제정의실천시민연합 공동대표인 박 후보자를 선택한 것도 마찬가지다. 참여연대 출신인 김상조 공정거래위원장·장하성 정책실장 등을 감안하면 가히 'NGO 전성시대'라 할 만하다.
형법과 형사정책통인 박 후보자가 지명 직후 낸 입장문에선 결기가 느껴진다. 그는 "학자와 시민운동가의 경험을 기초로 문재인 정부의 최우선 정책 과제 중 하나인 고위공직자비리수사처 신설 등 검찰 개혁과 법무부의 탈(脫)검찰화를 위해 혼신의 노력을 기울이겠다"고 강조했다. 그동안 검찰 개혁의 구체적 방안으로 검찰과 경찰 간 수사권 조정 등을 꼽아온 것과 맥락을 같이한다. 박 후보자는 한발 더 나가 "검찰이 독점적으로 갖는 공소권은 국민으로부터 받은 권한"이라는 인식도 갖고 있다. 필요하면 분산이 가능하다는 의미로 읽힌다. 참여정부 시절부터 사법제도개혁추진위원 등으로 일해 온 박 후보자는 언론 기고문 등을 통해 "수사와 기소 여부에 정치권력의 지침이 작동하고 있다. 검찰권은 국민 위에 군림하는 것이 아니다"고 강하게 질타했다.
박 후보자가 국회 인사청문회를 통과하면 참여연대 출신인 조국 민정수석과 투톱을 이뤄 법무부·검찰 개혁을 강하게 밀어붙일 게 분명하다. 스스로 개혁할 기회를 놓친 검찰이 사회참여형 법학자들(외부 세력)에 의한 대수술을 목전에 두고 있는 것이다. 하지만 정권이 아니라 국민을 위한 검찰 개혁이라면 누구도 반대할 이유는 없다.
남은 문제는 박 후보자에 대한 사전 검증이 제대로 됐느냐는 점이다. '법치 행정'을 책임져야 하는 법무부 장관은 다른 장관보다 더 깨끗해야 한다는 게 국민의 눈높이다. 또다시 안 전 후보자의 전철을 밟게 된다면 청와대 민정수석실이 설 자리는 사라지게 될 것이다.