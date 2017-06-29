Unfit to serve (국문)

Wednesday’s confirmation hearing at the National Assembly for Song Young-moo, nominated to head the Ministry of National Defense, clearly showed that the former Navy Chief of Staff is not qualified for the job at all. The hearing was actually a moment for three opposition parties — the Korea Liberty Party, the People’s Party and the Bareun Party — to confirm their judgment that he is unfit to play the role of defense minister.
One suspicion after another had emerged even before Wednesday’s screening by the legislature. Song faced allegations that he received overly hefty pay for his advice for the defense industry and a law firm after retirement, used fake address four times for various purposes, and even attempted to cover up military corruption while in service. Lawmakers wondered why he was able to get away with a severe drunk driving incident in 1991 without any investigation by the military police. When opponents criticized him for being guilty of the bad practices President Moon Jae-in himself had vowed to root out in his nominees for public office, he said he would tell the truth at his confirmation hearing.
But public doubts linger even after the hearing. As Chung Jin-suk, a lawmaker of the Liberty Korea Party, pointed out, it is very rare for top brass like him — a four-star general — to work for a defense contractor in return for money after retirement. The 30 million won ($26,212) monthly pay he received from law firm Yulchon in exchange for his advice also goes beyond common sense.
Song and other witnesses failed to address critical questions. We were amazed that Song and the law firm kept reiterating that they do not know who really determined the amount of his pay.
Song even had to confront a pointed attack from People’s Party floor leader Kim Dong-cheol that he is a politician rather than a retired general, given his past in which he applied for a nomination from the Democratic Party in parliamentary elections and served as an adviser for Moon’s presidential campaign. Song even had to undergo disgraceful comparisons with some unqualified defense ministers in the previous administration.
All of that raised the serious question of whether Song can push forward defense reform, a key part of the Moon Jae-in administration’s agenda. We are deeply doubtful that the people could accept the legitimacy of Moon’s reform drive if Song serves as defense minister. The president must realize the nation needs a fresh face with competence, conviction and morality strong enough to tackle tough challenges facing the military.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 29, Page 30
어제 열린 송영무 국방장관 후보자에 대한 국회 인사청문회는 "적격자가 아니다"라는 자유한국당·국민의당·바른정당 등 야 3당의 판단이 그리 틀리지 않았음을 사실상 확인하는 자리였다. 송 후보자는 청문회 이전에 이미 방산업체와 로펌에서 고액 자문료를 받았고, 네 차례나 위장전입을 했으며, 군 비리 은폐를 시도했다는 의혹 등이 불거졌다. 1991년 면허 취소 수준의 음주운전이 단속됐는데도 사건을 이첩받은 헌병대에서 조사도 없이 종결 처리한 의혹까지 받고 있다. 이런 일들이야말로 ‘적폐’의 전형이라는 지적이 일자 송 후보자는 “청문회장에서 ‘진실과 정직함’을 밝히겠다”고 말해 왔다.
하지만 의혹은 청문회장에서도 제대로 해소되지 못했다는 평이다. 한국당 정진석 의원의 지적대로 송 후보자처럼 참모총장 등 대장 계급까지 올라간 군인이 전역 뒤에 방위산업체에서 보수를 받고 일한 사례는 흔치 않다. 법무법인 율촌에서 송 후보자에게 지급했던 월 3000만원의 자문료도 역할과 무관하게 상식적으로 과도한 액수다. 송 후보자와 증인들은 청문회장에서 이런 핵심적인 의문을 제대로 해소하지 못했다. 자문료 액수를 누가, 어떻게, 왜, 어떤 과정으로 결정했는지를 후보자 본인도, 로펌도 모른다는 황당한 말만 오갔으니 기가 막힐 따름이다.
오히려 송 후보자는 민주당에 공천을 신청하고 문재인 대선 캠프에서 활동했던 이력 때문에 국민의당 김동철 의원으로부터 “정치권을 기웃거리고 정치적으로 편향된 사람”이라는 지적을 받으며 이전 정권의 국방장관들과 비교당하는 수모까지 겪어야 했다. 지켜보던 수많은 사람에게 참담함만 남긴 청문회가 아닐 수 없다.
이번 청문회는 송 후보자가 국방장관을 맡아 문재인 대통령의 어젠다인 국방개혁을 제대로 추진할 수 있을지에 대한 의문을 키웠다. 그가 국방개혁의 책임자로 나서면 국민은 물론 군 내부에서조차 존경과 권위를 제대로 인정받을 수 있을지 걱정스럽다. 문 대통령은 국방개혁을 제대로 추진하려면 능력과 신념, 그리고 도덕성을 함께 지닌 새로운 '조타수'가 필요하다는 여론에 귀를 기울여야 한다.