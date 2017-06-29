Stores’ summer sales run through July 16

Major department stores will launch their summer sales today, including the top three - Lotte, Hyundai and Shinsegae Department Stores. All companies end their sales on July 16.Lotte and Hyundai strengthened their line-up of beach-friendly products for the vacation season.“We detected a sales increase of vacation-related goods in June,” said Lotte Department Store. “As summers arrive earlier than it did in the past, more people embark on summer vacations much sooner than August, which was the usual vacation peak.”All Lotte branches nationwide will sell swimwear by popular brands like Arena, Elle and Renoma with discounts of up to 40 percent during the full sale period. Sunglasses by brands like Tom Ford, Lanvin and Valenciaga will be offered at discounts of 60 percent. Other brands including K2 and Nike will be discounted up to 70 percent. Lotte’s multi-shops like Lotte Tops and Between, which sell fashion from young designers or relatively lesser-known foreign brands, will sell their products at a maximum discount of 90 percent. In a lucky draw, Lotte will offer a 10-year membership to the Lotte Resort in Sokcho, Gangwon, and a Lotte gift card worth 5 million won ($4,370) It promises ten winners.Hyundai Department Store’s vacation-targeted discounts will differ according to branch. The Trade Center branch in Samseong-dong will hold a “Bon voyage travel package” on the first basement floor, where bags and shoes from 60 brands will be sold at discounts of up to 60 percent. The Pangyo branch in Gyeonggi will focus on swimsuits: 20 brands will be discounted by 50 to 60 percent.All customers can enter a lucky draw by submitting their receipts. Ten winners will get Hyundai Motor Kona SUVs.Shinsegae Department Store differentiated themselves this year by devising unique promotion events targeting women shoppers. The company put together a lucky gift box with the fashion brand LAP. The box sells for 10,000 won, but the value of its contents can go as high as 100,000 won. For another event, Shinsegae collaborated with the Korean make-up app Hwahae to offer discounted samples to customers who use the app.Shinsegae’s discounts vary per branch. The main branch in Jung District will hold an electronics fair in which brands like Dyson, Samsung and LG will be sold at discounts of up to 50 percent. The Yeongdeungpo District branch will offer summer sandals at discounts of up to 70 percent.Galleria will also offer special discounts per sector or brand. For example, the high-end branch in Apgujeong will offer discounts of up to 30 percent on Samsung C&T’s imported brands including Tom Brown, Theory and Tory Burch.The main prize for Galleria’s lucky draw is a two-night stay for two people at Club Med Kani in the Maldives. Customers who spend at least 70,000 won can enter. There will be two winners.BY SONG KYOUNG-SON [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]