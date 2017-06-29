Bora and FeelDog confirm their relationship

Former member of the now-disbanded girl group Sistar, Bora, and FeelDog of boy band Bigstar confirmed their six-month relationship yesterday.Early yesterday, Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, broke the news that Bora and FeelDog were in a relationship. It cited a source saying, “Bora and FeelDog are in a year-long relationship.”This was later confirmed by the agencies of the two lovebirds, as FeelDog’s agency Brave Entertainment said, “The two met through ‘Hit the Stage’ a year ago, maintained a good relationship and started seeing each other six months ago.”The two have been busy with their respective careers, with Bora preparing to become an actress, and FeelDog attempting to reach the same heights as Bora’s former group, Sistar, with his group Bigstar.By Kim Jung-kyoon