Kim So-hyun to look for new agency in July

Actress Kim So-hyun, who started her career as a child actor back in 2008, will become a free agent in July.An industry insider told Ilgan Sports, affiliate of Korea JoongAng Daily that “Kim signed a contract with Sidus HQ in July 2010, and the contract is set to expire this July. After the filming for MBC drama ‘The Emperor: Owner of the Mask’ ends, she will look to renew her contract with Sidus HQ or find another agency.”The agency confirmed this fact after the news broke, saying, “Kim’s contract has already expired. We will talk about a new contract after the drama completes production.”Kim, born in 1999, will become a legal adult next year, and with already nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she looks to be the hottest free agent that management companies will look to sign.Kim debuted as a child actor back in 2008 with KBS series “Hometown Legends” and played child roles in “Moon Embracing the Sun,” “Rooftop Prince” and “Iris 2.” She later played main roles in “Who Are You: School 2015,” “Hey Ghost, Let’s Fight” and the currently airing “The Emperor: Owner of the Mask.”By Kim Jung-kyoon