A ticking nuclear clock (국문)

At a policy seminar on North Korean nuclear program at the National Assembly last week, many claimed that Korea needs to have a nuclear option since North Korea has nearly completed nuclear armament. In the blockbuster-level arguments on independent nuclear armament and redeployment of strategic nuclear weapons, one question caught my attention: “What time is North Korea’s nuclear clock getting close to?”
A presenter estimated that North Korea is presumed to possess about 50 kilograms (110 pounds) of plutonium, and by the end of the year, they will be loaded on 8 to 10 Rodong missiles already deployed in the field. When North Korea actually loads nuclear warheads on Rodong missiles, it is a game changer. The missile’s range include not only U.S. military bases in Korea but also the ones in Japan.
Whether North Korea conducts the sixth nuclear test or successfully develops intercontinental ballistic missiles, a preemptive strike on the North won’t be an option due to the possibility of retaliation using the nuclear missiles. As a threat or not, time is running out for a preventative attack option.
The remark reminds me of last week’s Asahi Shimbun report on Washington’s demand to complete deployment of Thaad by the end of the year, which turns out to be an error as the Blue House denied it. Asahi reported that U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon met with Korean authorities and asked to deploy four additional launchers within the year. The report may not be accurate, but it is concerning that the end of the year is mentioned as the timeline for the Thaad deployment.
The Trump administration declared highest pressure and engagement to resolve North Korean nuclear threats and have all options on the table. Military action is included in these options, and while Thaad is a defensive weapon, it is a core part of preemptive strike. North Korean authorities know that the U.S. forces cannot make a preemptive attack without defense system while flexing muscles in the East Sea, so Washington’s calculation may be to increase the pressure with Thaad deployment.
However, when the scenario of pressuring Pyongyang to initiate negotiation by maximizing fear does not go as planned, Thaad deployment may not be a simple bluff. It is a simple assumption, but it is a vital question and challenge for Korea. Precision strikes could be made before North Korean nuclear missiles are deployed, but it is hard to fathom the damages on Korea from conventional retaliation, such as biochemical weapons. Therefore, we must use the diplomatic and security assets of the Korea-U.S. alliance as leverage.
지난주 국회에서 열린 북핵 관련 정책세미나. 북한의 핵무장 완성이 눈앞 현실로 다가온 상황에서 한국도 핵 옵션을 가져야 한다는 주장이 쏟아졌다. 독자적 핵무장과 전술핵 재배치 같은 블록버스터급 말잔치 속에서 귀를 붙잡는 얘기가 있었다. 북핵 시계가 현재 몇 시를 향해 가고 있느냐는 것이었다.
한 발표자는 북한이 보유한 것으로 추정되는 플루토늄 약 50㎏이면 이르면 연말쯤 이미 실전배치된 노동미사일 8~10발에 탑재할 수 있을 것으로 전망했다. 북한이 노동미사일에 핵탄두를 얹게 되면 사실상 게임체인저다. 이 미사일의 사거리 안에 주한미군 기지는 물론 주일미군 기지까지 들어가기 때문에 6차 핵실험을 하든 대륙간탄도미사일 개발에 성공하든 핵미사일을 동원한 보복 가능성 때문에 북한을 선제 타격할 수 없다는 것이다. 예방 차원의 공격 옵션이 상대 겁주기이든 아니든 이제는 남은 시간이 얼마 없다는 것이다.
이 발언은 공교롭게도 지난 주말 일본 아사히 신문이 보도했다가 청와대가 부인하는 바람에 오보 논란을 빚었던 ‘미국 연내 사드 배치 요구’ 기사와 묘하게 포개진다. 아사히는 이달 중순 한국을 방문한 토머스 섀넌 미 국무부 차관이 우리 당국 책임자를 만나 배치가 안된 4개 발사대의 연내 배치를 요구했다고 보도했다. 오보 여부를 떠나 외신에 사드의 배치 마감 시점이 연말로 거론됐다는 점이 못내 걸린다. 북핵 해결에 최대의 압박과 관여 정책을 천명한 트럼프 행정부는 모든 옵션을 테이블에 올려놨다고 공언했다. 이 옵션에는 군사 카드까지 포함된다는 점에서 방어 무기이지만 사드는 선제 타격의 핵심 요소일 수밖에 없다. 아무리 해외의 미군 전력이 동해를 드나들며 무력시위를 벌인다 해도 방어 무기 없이는 선제 공격할 수 없다는 점을 북한 수뇌부도 알기 때문에 사드를 배치해 압박 수위를 최대한 끌어올리겠다는 계산일지도 모른다.
문제는 북한 수뇌부의 공포감을 극대화해 스스로 협상에 나서게 하려는 각본 대로 상황이 풀려나가지 않을 경우 사드는 단순히 허풍용으로 끌어다놓은 게 아닐 수 있다는 점이다. 단순 가정이지만 우리에겐 사활이 걸린 도전이자 시련의 상황이다.북한의 핵미사일 배치 전 아무리 정밀 타격을 한다해도 생화학 무기 등 재래식 보복으로 인한 피해는 우리가 어디까지 감당할 수 있을지 가늠이 안된다. 이런 점에서 외교안보 자산인 한ㆍ미동맹을 최대한 지렛대로 삼아야 한다.
현지 시각으로 내일 오전 문재인 정부와 트럼프 행정부의 첫 한·미정상회담이 열린다. 역대 이 회담에 배석했던 외교안보 전문가들은 “신뢰와 위협에 대한 공통 인식이 동맹의 초석”이라고 입을 모았다. 사드 배치 문제를 놓고 미국의 조야에서 신뢰에 금이 가고 있다는 볼멘 소리가 심심치 않게 나오고 있다. 신뢰의 위기가 현실이라면 이참에 확실히 매듭을 지었으면 좋겠다. 혹시라도 모를 그 연말에 우리도 미국을 향해 동맹의 신뢰를 주장해야 할 것 아닌가.
정용환 중앙SUNDAY 차장