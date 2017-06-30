A half-baked energy plan (국문)
신고리 원전 건설 중단의 초법적 발상
June 30,2017
The suspension of construction of Shin Kori 5 and 6 nuclear reactors as a part of President Moon Jae-in’s pledge to phase out of nuclear power raises procedural concerns. A single cabinet meeting should not reverse a long-term energy plan. The government decided in a meeting that it would temporarily halt the construction of two reactors and decide on their fate after public debate for three months. A committee comprised of 10 “neutral” civilian representatives would study various cases and work to draw public consensus.
It sounds reasonable enough. But starting major state infrastructure construction and nixing it is an entirely different problem. Even if it does not approve of the measures of the past government, the new administration has put credibility in public policy in question by halting construction that was initiated after location study, government approval, and safety assessment by the Nuclear Safety Commission.
The design of the two reactors had been made extra carefully following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan in 2011. Industry watchers believe leaving the decision in the hands of non-experts is the new government’s clever excuse to storm ahead with its nuclear phase-out plan.
The financial loss is, first of all, massive. According to the government, it would lose about 2.6 trillion won ($2.27 billion), including the 1.6 trillion won that already went into the project and 1 trillion won in compensation to the builders. The industry-wide toll is immeasurable when nuclear reactors are no longer built and active ones are prevented from operation beyond their original lifespan. The hard-to-build technology and supply chain will be wrecked. Nuclear reactor exports would also no longer become possible.
Compensating for nuclear power, which is currently responsible for a third of the nation’s electricity, is another major concern. The government has already pledged to reduce the share of fossil-fueled power stations in order to reduce fine dust pollution. It vows to replace the generating source with natural gas and renewable energy but the move would send utility fees up. It does not say how it plans to persuade the public.
Once it is wrecked, the nuclear power infrastructure cannot be rebuilt. Phasing out of nuclear power must be a long-term plan based on public consensus and should not be an agenda to be rushed through a single five-year term. The government must not push it ahead because it has been a campaign pledge. Switzerland held a referendum five times on the issue and Germany phased out of nuclear power over a period of more than 10 years. The decision should go through legislative review and vote. If a conclusion is difficult, it should be put to a public vote. Instead of leaving the matter to a select group of civilians, it must be discussed at legislative hearing.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 29, Page 30
석 달 위원회로 에너지 백년대계?
비전문가 여론 따라 국정 운영 하나
원전 청문회로 국회 대의제 살려야
문재인 정부가 27일 신고리 5, 6호기 건설을 전격 중단한 것은 그 절차적 타당성 면에서 적잖은 문제가 있다. 에너지 백년대계를 좌우할 만한 중차대한 국책사업을 국무회의 의결로 하루아침에 뒤집을 수 있는가 하는 점이다.
국무회의 결정은 “신고리 5, 6호기의 공사를 일단 중단하고 공론화위원회를 석 달 동안 가동해 중단 여부를 최종 가리겠다”는 내용이다. 10인 이내의 ‘중립적’ 인사로 구성된 위원회가 시민배심원단을 뽑은 뒤 유럽 등지에 전례가 있는 ‘공론 조사’ 방식으로 사회적 합의를 도출하겠다는 것이다.
일견 민주적·합리적 절차처럼 보인다. 하지만 공사를 단행할 때의 정책과정과 중단할 때 정책과정의 비대칭성이 두드러진다. 부지 선정과 정부 승인, 원자력안전위원회 심사 등 수많은 전문가로 구성된 겹겹의 관문을 거쳐 진행된 공사를 ‘공론 조사’ 명목으로 중단시키는 것은 아무리 전 정부가 싫다 해도 정부 정책의 연속성과 무게를 스스로 허문 것이다. 사업 추진 과정에서 중대한 흠이 발견된 게 아닌데도 말이다. 더욱이 신고리 5, 6호기는 2011년 일본 후쿠시마 원전 사고 직후 착공해 안전설계가 이전 것들보다 한층 뛰어나다. 그래서 민간인 비전문가에게 원전 건설 중단의 판단을 맡긴 이번 조치에 대해 “새 정부가 정해 놓은 탈원전 루트를 밀어붙이려는 요식행위”라는 의혹을 일부 전문가는 제기한다.
신고리 5, 6호기만 놓고 봐도 중단이 확정될 경우 금전적 피해가 막대하다. 정부의 공식 집계에 따르더라도 이미 집행한 1조6000억원 공사비에 보상비용 1조원을 더해 매몰 비용이 총 2조6000억원에 달한다. 문 대통령이 밝힌대로 다른 원전의 건설과 수명 연장을 중단할 경우 그로 인한 산업적 손실은 추산이 어려울 정도다. 기술 생태계와 납품 공급망이 붕괴되면서 수출 유망 업종이자 미래 먹거리로 발돋움하던 원전산업이 타격을 받을 것이다.
우리나라 전력의 30%를 담당하는 원전의 공백을 어떻게 메울지도 숙제다. 문재인 정부는 미세먼지 감축을 위해 전력의 40%를 책임져 온 석탄 발전 비중도 줄여나갈 방침이다. 당장은 액화천연가스(LNG), 장기적으로는 신재생에너지로 대체한다는 복안이지만 이로 인한 전력요금 상승 대책이나 국민을 설득하려는 노력은 잘 보이지 않는다.
원전 생태계는 한번 무너지면 회복하기 힘든 국가적 자산이다. 탈원전은 5년 단임 정권이 밀어붙일 게 아니라 시간을 두고 국민과 소통하면서 추진할 문제다. 대선 공약을 하루빨리 이행하겠다는 조급증부터 버려야 한다. 스위스는 원전 포기를 위해 국민투표를 다섯 차례나 했고, 독일의 탈원전 정책은 국민 여론을 들어가며 10년 넘게 추진됐다. 대한민국은 민주공화국이다. 그렇다면 대의제 민주주의의 광장인 국회에서 원전 찬반 진영과 전문가들이 머리를 맞대고 해법을 찾아야 하며, 그래도 안 된다면 국민투표에 부쳐야 한다. 시민배심원단의 ‘공론 조사’가 아니라 국회 청문회에서 원전 정책을 고민하길 기대한다.