In search of middle ground (국문)

Before embarking on his first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, South Korean President Moon Jae-in underscored the need for a two-phase solution to the North Korean nuclear threat. In a conversation with the press on the flight to Washington, Moon pinned his hopes for dialogue with Pyongyang on first freezing its nuclear weapons testing toward the ultimate goal of a nuclear freeze and denuclearization.
As Moon said, the best way to address the issue is the North’s immediate abandonment of nuclear development. But no matter how much pressure is put on Pyongyang, it will not likely scrap its program immediately. Therefore, Moon’s proposal for a two-stage solution could be a realistic way to cut the Gordian Knot.
Nevertheless, a number of hurdles await Moon if his approach is to succeed. First of all, who would trust the North’s declaration of a nuclear freeze? Moon said there will be no big obstacles as long as the freeze can be completely verified. But that sounds vague. Moon must present a detailed roadmap if he really wants to convince the U.S. of the validity of the path.
Another question involves smooth cooperation with Uncle Sam. Seoul and Washington appeared bent on hyperbolizing the strength of the decades-old alliance. After Moon’s special security advisor raised controversy in Washington by mentioning a possibility of scaling down Korea-U.S. joint drills in return for Pyongyang halting nuclear provocations, Moon stressed that the government cannot link the two options. As a friendly gesture, a senior White House official joined the bandwagon by highlighting no gap between the two leaders on their approach to North Korea.
But the atmosphere tells otherwise. The White House still prioritizes Pyongyang’s unconditional scrapping of its nuclear programs before talks. Since the death of a U.S. college student after his release from North Korea, public outrage has swept America. White House Security Advisor H. R. McMaster’s remarks that Trump ordered diverse options be given to him, including military, rings alarm bells.
It is desirable for Seoul to take the leadership in inter-Korean relations. Moon must present a mutually satisfying strategy to Trump. It all depends on a close personal relationship with him. We hope Moon builds mutual trust with his counterpart in Washington.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 30, Page 34
문 대통령, '핵동결 입구론' 제시
미국 내 '핵폐기 우선론' 여전해
정상회담서 미 측 동의 끌어내야
문재인 대통령이 첫 한·미 정상회담을 앞두고 '북핵 해결 2단계론'을 역설했다. 문 대통령은 28일(한국시간) 미국행 전용기 안에서 가진 기자간담회에서 "북한의 핵동결은 대화의 입구이고, 그 대화의 출구는 완전한 폐기"라고 밝혔다. 물론 가장 좋은 시나리오는 즉각적인 북핵 폐기임은 두말할 나위가 없다. 하지만 어떤 혹독한 압박을 가해도 북한이 핵무기를 당장 포기할 가능성은 사실상 전무하다. 그러기에 우리는 문 대통령이 제시한 '핵동결 입구론'과 같은 단계적 접근법이 차선책일지언정 현실적 대안이라고 본다.
문 대통령의 북핵 접근법이 성과를 거두기 위해서는 넘어야 산들이 보통 험준한 게 아니다. 우선 북한이 핵동결을 선언한다 해도 이를 믿을 수 있겠느냐부터 의문이다. 문 대통령은 "완벽하게 검증한다면 별문제가 없을 것"이라고 했지만 막연하다는 느낌을 지울 수 없다. 이를 미국 측에서 받아들이려면 완벽한 검증이 무엇이고 어떻게 관철해 낼지 구체적인 로드맵을 제시해야 할 것이다.
이 못지않게 중요한 건 미국과의 원활한 공조를 어떻게 이룰 것인가 하는 문제다. 문 대통령과 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령 간의 첫 정상회담을 앞두고 양측 모두 두 나라 간 협력에 별문제가 없음을 과시하려는 기색이 역력하다. 문 대통령부터 파문을 일으켰던 문정인 대통령 통일외교안보 특보의 발언에 대해 "교수로서 개인적 의견을 말한 것으로 핵동결과 한·미 간 군사훈련은 연계될 수 없다"고 못을 박았다. 문 특보는 "북한의 핵 도발 중단 시 한·미 연합군사작전 축소 논의도 가능하다"고 했었다. 백악관 고위 관계자도 이에 화답하듯 "문 대통령의 대북 접근법이 트럼프 대통령의 접근법"이며 양국 정상 간 입장차가 없음을 강조했다.
하지만 대놓고 말을 안 해서 그렇지 대북 정책을 둘러싼 양측 기류는 사뭇 다르다. 문 대통령이 '핵동결 입구론'을 제시했다면 트럼프 행정부 내에서는 '핵폐기 우선론'이 여전히 강하다. 특히 장기 억류됐다 의식불명 상태로 송환됐던 미 대학생 오토 웜비어 사망 사건으로 북한에 대한 미 여론은 악화될 대로 악화된 상태다. 게다가 "트럼프 대통령이 대북 군사적 옵션을 포함해 다양한 방안을 준비하라고 지시했다"는 허버트 맥매스터 백악관 안보보좌관의 28일 발언도 심상치 않다.
문 대통령이 천명했듯 대북 관계는 한국 주도로 끌고 가는 게 확실히 바람직하다. 그렇지 않고 북·미, 미·중 채널을 통해 한반도 문제가 다뤄지고 해결책이 마련되면 우리의 입장이 배제될 위험이 크다.
이 같은 불행한 상황을 막기 위해서라도 구체적이면서도 양측 모두 만족할 만한 대북 전략을 제시하고 이에 대한 트럼프의 동의를 얻어내는 게 문 대통령의 핵심 과제일 것이다. 이게 가능하려면 두 정상 간의 인간적인 믿음이 있는 게 가장 이상적이다. 이런 만큼 트럼프와 처음으로 마주하게 된 문 대통령이 이번 정상회담을 통해 신뢰 쌓기에 성공하길 기대한다.