A Kia car is on display at the company’s brand experience center “Beat 360” in Apgujeong-dong, southern Seoul, which opened on Thursday. Beat 360 offers guests various activities, including a digital tour which utilizes mixed reality technology where visitors can experience Kia cars in a part-real and part-virtual environment. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except the third Monday of the month. [KIA MOTORS]