HMM meet with delegation to discuss Vietnam operations

Vietnam’s vice minister of transport met with Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) executives to discuss the company’s port business in Vietnam.Vietnamese Vice Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Cong, accompanied by delegates from Vietnam Maritime Administration and Vietnam National Shipping Lines, met with executives of HMM including CEO Yoo Chang-Keun on Thursday to discuss possible cooperative measures in relation to the shipping line’s local port business in Vietnam.The Vietnamese delegation was in Korea to attend Korea Maritime Week.By Choi Hyung-jo