Bidders shortlisted for SK Securities’ controlling stake

Three bidders have been shortlisted in the sale of SK Securities’ controlling stake.The three potential buyers - all Korean companies - are Cape Investment & Securities, Q Capital Partners and Hoban Construction. SK Holdings, a holding unit of SK Group, announced earlier this month that it would sell its 10 percent stake in SK Securities.The group is required to shed its shares by August, when SK Holdings, an industrial holding company, is no longer allowed to own stakes in financial firms. Samjong KPMG is handling the deal.By Park Eun-jee