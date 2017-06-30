Hanwha talks solar energy at ‘Summer Davos’

Kim Dong-kwan, chief operating officer of Hanwah Q Cells, third from left, discusses solar energy at the “Summer Davos” Forum held in Dalian, China on Wednesday. [HANWHA GROUP]

Kim Dong-kwan, chief commercial officer of Hanwha Q Cells, took part in a panel discussing solar energy during the three-day Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, held in Dalian, China.According to Hanwha group on Thursday, a number of officials from the group participated in the annual economy forum, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, to strengthen business ties with global experts and find ways to enhance the competitiveness of its core businesses.“The solar energy business will maintain growth in China, India, the United States and Australia,” Kim said Wednesday during a forum session. “As the price of solar panels and energy storage systems keeps falling, their price competitiveness is likely to further improve, expanding the overall solar energy market.”Kim also shared Hanwha’s future strategy to remain competitive in the global solar panel market.“We are eyeing the Middle East market, which includes Turkey, with interest,” Kim said. “I think cooperation with solar energy start-ups is also a viable option.”While another panelist from the session, Lin Boqiang, dean of China Institute for Studies in Energy Policy at China’s Xiamen University, agreed with Kim that China’s solar energy market will grow, Lin cautioned companies need to be aware of the recent protectionism trends in the world market, and particularly in the U.S.According to Kim, Hanwha has been preparing plans to effectively respond to the increasing threat of protectionism in the global market.The forum, hosted by the World Economic Forum, began on Tuesday under the theme of “Achieving Inclusive Growth in the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” with about 1,500 experts in the political, economic and cultural sphere present for the discussion.BY KIM JEE-HEE [kim.jeehee@joongang.co.kr]