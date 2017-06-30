Psy and IU to hold free shows at mud festival

Leading K-pop stars Psy and IU plan to hold free concerts at this year’s Boryeong Mud Festival.Psy will hold a concert July 25 at Daecheon Beach, the venue for the mud festival, celebrating its 20th year, according to Boryeong City. This year’s festivities will be held from July 21-30.The singer also performed at last year’s opening of the event.Singer-songwriter IU will hold a solo concert on July 28. The K-pop diva’s fourth album was released in April and topped major streaming charts all spring. Yonhap