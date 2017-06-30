Korean film bigwigs invited to the Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued invitations to Korean director Kim Ki-duk, right, cinematographer Chung Chung-hoon, left, and CJ Group vice chairwoman Lee Mie-kyung on Wednesday, local time.Kim, Chung and Lee are among the 774 invited new members - a record-breaking number - for the Oscar-granting body this year.Kim, one of the most internationally known Korean auteurs, has been recognized globally for a number of films, including “3-Iron” (2004) and “Spring Summer Fall Winter and Spring” (2003).Chung gained international recognition through “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” (2015) and “Stoker” (2013). Chung was also behind director Park Chan-wook’s “Oldboy” (2003) and “The Handmaiden” (2016).Other invited members for the new class this year include “Moonlight” best-picture winner Barry Jenkins, “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, who was behind the voice of Maui in Disney’s “Moana.”The Academy announced that the list, representing talent from 57 countries, is 39 percent female and is 30 percent made up of people of color.In 2015, directors Im Kwon-taek, Bong Joon-ho and actors Choi Min-sik, Song Kang-ho were invited for membership. In the following year, directors Park Chan-wook, Lee Chang-dong, Kim So-young and actor Lee Byung-hun made their way to the list.By Jin Min-ji