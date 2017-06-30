Hit dramas reflect harsh real world: Struggles faced by today’s young people resonate with viewers

KBS2’s ongoing “Fight for My Way” sympathizes with young people struggling to get their lives on track. The drama has the highest ratings for its time slot. [JOONGANG ILBO]

A scene from JTBC’s “Age of Youth,” which depicts the struggles that modern young people have. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Korean dramas have long been known for their overly sentimental and often unrealistic depictions of romance. Yet, sappy story lines have fallen out of fashion recently as an increasing number of shows are offering up story lines that depict the realities faced by today’s young people.“This so-called high-pressure interview is a personal attack,” said Choi Ae-ra, a fictional character in ongoing drama “Fight for My Way” to an interviewer while interviewing for a TV news anchor position. “I have the right to not get hurt. Don’t hurt me if you are not going to hire me.”Some call the drama hyper-realistic, as the show reflects what those in 20s and 30s go through as they search for jobs and try to make their dreams come true. The drama, which started with a five percent viewership rating according to Nielson Korea, has seen it’s ratings jump to 12 percent and has the highest rating among other dramas aired at the same time.In the show, there is no such thing as a “white knight.” For these youngsters who barely manage to get their life on track as they had imagined, dating comes as a luxury. Characters in the drama avoid relationships and try to maintain platonic relationships with potential boyfriends and girlfriends, although they have hard time keeping their feelings from each other.This drama isn’t the first one to show a more realistic side of life. “Drinking Solo” on tvN and “Age of Youth” on JTBC also showed how tough it is for young people to be true to their romantic feelings as they already struggle to use their time to study for tests to get a job.“Going on dates in college and making their dreams come true at work became seen as something [difficult to achieve],” said Gong Hee-jeong, a drama critic. “Unless the show is a periodic one or has a story based on a fantasy, young people don’t sympathize with a Cinderella story anymore.”The trend can be found in commercials as well. Energy drink maker Bacchus, known for their commercials that appeal to people’s emotions, has a new advertisement featuring a young person who works part-time jobs even on their birthday and looks to the drink as something that can soothe their fatigue.Even the webtoons have picked up on similar storylines. One titled “Que Cera Cera” was released last year, and the ongoing “Yeoljeonghogu,” whose title roughly translates to “Passionate Pushover,” are popular for showing the tough life young people have to face. “Que Cera Cera” tells the story of a woman who works and a younger man without a job having a baby together, and it is now in the process of being made into a TV drama.“I wanted to cheer on young people who keep on giving up and withdraw themselves, so I chose a plausible story that can happen in reality,” said Go Min-jeong, the writer of “Que Cera Cera.”The webtoon “Lucky Romance,” which shows a man who wears a purity ring to keep himself from a romantic relationship in order to save money and a woman who struggles to pay the rent each month was made into a TV show as well.“There is a saying that this generation has given up a lot, including romantic relationships or marriage. This trend is now being shown in popular culture,” said cultural critic Bae Guk-nam. “The story itself isn’t so light, but these dramas try to depict the situations in a lighter sense.”BY NOH JIN-HO [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]KBS 월화드라마 ‘쌈, 마이웨이’에서 29살 취업 준비생 최애라(김지원 분)는 아나운서 채용 면접에서 면접관에게 이렇게 얘기한다. “사람이 다 자기 역량이라는 게 있다. 마지노선 개념이 없느냐”는 말에 반박하면서다. “붙이실 거 아니면 상처도 주지 말라”는 최애라의 대사는 압박 면접이라는 이름으로 상처받는 청춘들을 속 시원히 만들었다.봄날의 캠퍼스와 영화 같은 사랑이 등장하는 청춘물이 가고, 팍팍한 현실 가득 담긴 청춘물의 시대가 도래했다. 시청률 5%(닐슨코리아 전국 기준)로 시작했지만 12%까지 올라서며 월·화 드라마 시청률 1위를 하고 있는 ‘쌈, 마이웨이’는 청춘의 애환을 사실적으로 묘사해 ‘하이퍼 리얼리즘 드라마’라는 별칭까지 얻었다.‘쌈, 마이웨이’는 좌절하는 흙수저 청춘들의 이야기다. 아나운서가 꿈인 최애라는 뉴스데스크 대신 백화점 안내데스크에서 일하지만, 그마저도 VIP 고객의 갑질에 그만둔다. 친구 고동만(박서준 분)은 태권도 국가대표를 꿈꿨지만 진드기 박멸 기사 일을 하고, 뒤늦게 격투기의 길로 들어선다. 제대로 되는 거 하나 없는 고달픈 청춘들이지만 이들은 “울고 싶을 땐 센 척하는 게 쿨한 게 아니고 그냥 우는 게 쿨한 거야”라며 서로를 위로한다.백마 탄 왕자는 찾아보기 힘들다. 자신에게 구애하던 의사가 바람둥이라는 게 밝혀졌을 때 애라는 “신데렐라 기지배는 이젠 드라마에서도 안 먹혀, 유리 구두는 개나 주라”고 말한다. 신데렐라 사랑을 대신한 건 현실 연애다. 자기 몸 하나 건사하기 힘든 청춘들에게 연애는 사치로 여겨진다. 이 때문에 남사친(남자 사람 친구), 여사친(여자 사람 친구)이란 이름으로 선을 긋고 연애를 주저하지만 감기와 사랑은 숨길 수 없는 법. 그래서 더 짠한 현실 연애가 시청자로 하여금 공감을 끌어낸다.지난해 방송됐던 tvN ‘혼술남녀’, JTBC ‘청춘시대’ 등에서도 청춘의 현실은 그대로 담겼다. ‘혼술남녀’의 노량진 공시생 채연(정채연 분)은 “여기서 연애할 거 다하고, 놀거 다 놀면 합격은 언제하느냐”고 울먹이고, ‘청춘시대’의 윤진명(한예리 분)은 빚과 아르바이트에 찌들어 “사람에게든 운명에게든 응석 부리고 싶을 때가 있다”며 혼잣말 한다.공희정 드라마 평론가는 “대학에 가서 풋풋한 사랑을 하고, 직장에서 자아를 실현하는 게 높은 벽이 됐다”며 “사극이나 판타지가 아니라면, 더 이상 한가한 신데렐라 스토리에 젊은 세대들이 호응하지 않는다”고 말했다.청춘들의 팍팍한 현실이 바꿔놓은 건 드라마뿐이 아니다. 감성광고의 대명사인 ‘박카스’의 광고를 들여다보자. 2003년 병무청 시력검사에서 보이지 않는 숫자를 외우며 “군대에 꼭 가고 싶다”고 외치던 패기 넘치는 청춘은, 2017년 생일 날에도 하루 종일 아르바이트 때문에 정신이 없지만 웃으며 “난 오늘 나에게 박카스를 사줬습니다”라며 스스로를 달랜다.웹툰에서도 현실감 있는 청춘물이 인기다. 2014년 드라마로 만들어진 미생을 기점으로, ‘케세라세라(2016)’, ‘열정호구(연재 중)’ 등이 인기를 끌었다. 연애하면 돈 든다며 순결반지를 끼고 다니는 남자와 월세도 못 낼 정도로 힘들게 사는 여자가 등장하는 ‘운빨로맨스(2014)’는 지난해 드라마로 만들어지며 다시 주목받았다. 무직인 연하남과 직장인 연상녀 사이에 아기가 생기면서 겪게 되는 에피소드를 담은 ‘케세라세라’는 드라마로 현재 제작 중이며, 웹툰은 일본에 서비스될 예정이다.‘케세라세라’의 고민정 작가는 “자꾸 포기하다보니 잔뜩 움츠린 채 살아가는 청춘들을 응원하고 싶었고 이를 위해 현실에서 일어날 법한 이야기를 소재로 했다”며 “면접에 떨어지고 재도전하는 취준생, 어느덧 자신을 잊고 있었다는 초보맘 등 다양한 독자로부터 위로 받았다는 메시지를 받았다”고 말했다.배국남 대중문화평론가는 “연애, 결혼 등 포기해야 할 게 많아 N포 세대라는 말이 나올 정도로 힘들어지면서 이같은 세태가 대중문화에 녹아들어가고 있다”며 “가볍지 않은 소재지만 이를 경쾌하게 그리며 젊은 세대들을 위로 내지는 응원하고 있다”고 말했다.노진호 기자