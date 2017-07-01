[앵커브리핑] 5행시, 6행시…'주고받는 말의 품격' (Dignity in conversation)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작합니다.This is today’s anchor briefing"열흘에 한 번 정도 집안의 편지를 점검하라."“At least once every ten days, examine the letters at home.”다산 정약용 선생이 아들 학연과 학유에게 당부했던 말이었습니다.This is what Dasan Jeong Yak-yong requested of his sons, Hak-yeon and Hak-yu.다산의 당부는 그뿐만이 아니었습니다.That wasn’t the father’s only request, however.편지를 한 통 쓸 때마다 두세 번씩 살펴보며, 이 편지가 길가에 떨어져 나의 원수가 보더라도 아무 일 없을지, 또한 편지가 수백 년 뒤에까지 전해져 안목 있는 사람들이 본다 해도 놀림거리가 되지 않을지 생각해본 후에 편지를 봉하라고 하였습니다.In a letter to his sons in 1810, Jeong wrote, “When writing a letter,it two to three times, wonder if the contents are safe enough that there will be no trouble even if my worst enemy reads it, and thoroughly read it again so that even if it is read few centuries later by wise men, you won’t become a.” Only then, he allowed his offspring to seal the envelope.*proofread: 교정을 보다*laughing stock: 웃음거리조선 최고의 실학자이자 사상가, 문장가였던 그였지만 다산은 늘 스스로를 돌아보며 당부하고 삼갔던 것이었습니다.The best pragmatic scholar, political thinker and writer of the Joseon dynasty, always looked back andfrom making mistakes.*abstain: 삼가다옛 기록들을 살펴보면 선조들은 늘 말과 글을 경계하고 두려워했습니다.Looking back at history books, our ancestors have always been fearful and cautious of the power of words and written text.사사로이 쓴 편지글은 물론이거니와 오래된 나라와 새로운 나라가 한판 세를 겨루던 여말선초 시기, 자신의 목숨을 걸고 정적과 벌인 사투에서조차 그들은 시구를 지어 주고받았습니다.Whether it be personal letters between acquaintances or between leaders in the power struggle during the end of the Goryeo dynasty and early Joseon dynasty, our ancestors exchanged poems to express themselves.625년 전 어둠에 휩싸인 개성 선죽교. 그 역사적인 장면이 우리에게 이토록 생생한 것은 '하여가'와 '단심가' 그들이 주고받았던 사뭇 비장한 시구들 때문이었는지도 모르겠습니다.The reason why the historical incident at Sonjuk Bridge of Kaesong 625 years ago, where Goryeo’s Jeong Mong-ju was assassinated by men that Joseon’s Taejong, Lee Bang-won at the time, sent following Jeong’s rejection to work together, is so vivid in our memories is possibly due to the tragic poems “Anyway” and “Single-hearted Song” exchanged by Lee and Jeong over a drink, before the assassination of Jeong.'정치는 예술'이라는 누군가의 말처럼 그들은 목숨을 뺏고 빼앗기는 절체절명의 시간에도 상대방을 필요 이상으로 자극하지 않으며, 품격 있게 자신의 뜻을 전하여 왔던 것입니다.They say that “Politics is art,” and even at desperately dangerous times, our ancestors kept up appearances, nottheirand conveying their meaning within the process.*irk: 자극하다*counterpart: 상대*elegance: 품위있게5행시 그리고 6행시… 모처럼 정치인들이 주고받은 시구가 논란이 됐습니다.In recent weeks,have been the talk of the town in Korean politics.*acrostic poem: ~행시상대방을 향해 던진 시구 안에는 서로를 향한 감출 수 없는 적의와 비난만이 가득했으니…The poems showed no signs of holding back inand outright*condemnation: 비난*animosity: 적의비록 5행시니 6행시니 하는 것이 애초부터 그 어떤 품격을 위해서가 아니라 단지 풍자만을 위함이었다 하더라도 그들이 시로 인해 얻으려 했던 것은 무엇이고 말하고자 했던 바는 무엇이었을까….Of course, the reason for acrostic poems was initially for fun and to satirize, but what did these politicians look to gain from these attacks and what message did they ultimately want to convey?"편지가 수백 년 뒤에까지 전해져 안목 있는 사람들이 본다 해도 놀림거리가 되지 않을지 생각해본 후에 편지를 봉하라"“Thoroughly reread [the letter] so that even if it is read few centuries later by wise men, you won’t become a laughing stock.”다산이 남긴 그 깊은 뜻은 주고받는 말의 품격이 있어야 대화도 되고 정치도 민생을 향해 한 걸음 더 나아간다는 것이 아니었을까…The underlying meaning of the famous words left behind by Jeong Yak-yong could mean that for an effective conversation, words need to be traded with dignity, which will in turn help politicians aid the*livelihoods of the public: 민생물론 현실의 정치에선 5행시 6행시보다 더한 '아무 말'도 횡행합니다만…Of course, there are more absurd words rampant in real life politics.오늘(26일)의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.That is all for today’s anchor briefing.Broadcast on June 26, 2017Translated for July 1, 2017Translated and edited by Kim Jung-kyoon and Brolley Genster