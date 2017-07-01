Amazon Bites Off Even More Monopoly Power

Amazon on Friday announced plans to acquire Whole Foods, the high-end grocer. If approved by antitrust enforcers, the $13.7 billion deal would give Amazon control of more than 400 stores, an extensive supply chain and a new source of consumer data. Amazon will argue to federal authorities, most likely the Federal Trade Commission, that the deal should be blessed because the combined entity’s share of the American grocery market will be less than 5 percent.But antitrust officials would be naïve to view this deal as simply about groceries. Buying Whole Foods will enable Amazon to leverage and amplify the extraordinary power it enjoys in online markets and delivery, making an even greater share of commerce part of its fief. The company has established its level of dominance because of the failings of our current antitrust laws.최근 아마존닷컴이 미국 내에서 최고급 식재료를 판매하는 유기농 유통업체 홀푸드를 인수하겠다고 발표했다. 연방정부가 승인만 해주면 137억 달러에 홀푸드 오프라인 매장 400여 개를 사들이겠다는 것이다. 인수가 성공하면 아마존은 홀푸드의 방대한 공급망은 물론 미국인들의 식습관 정보를 획득할 새 채널을 얻게 된다. 아마존은 “홀푸드를 인수해도 아마존의 식료품 시장 점유율은 5%를 넘지 못한다”며 정부가 인수를 허용해 줘야 한다고 주장한다. 그러나 이런 논리에 미 연방거래위원회(FTC) 같은 반독점 관계 당국들이 속아 넘어가면 안 된다. 아마존은 홀푸드 인수를 통해 그동안 온라인 유통에서 발휘해 온 위력을 더욱 증폭시킬 수 있게 된다. 이미 초대형 공룡인 아마존의 영토가 지금보다 엄청나게 커질 것이란 얘기다. 아마존의 질주를 막을 유일한 법망은 현행 반독점법뿐인데, 그나마 허점투성이란 점도 우려를 더한다.To understand why, you first need to understand the scope of Amazon’s power. It has captured 43 percent of all internet retail sales in the United States, with half of all online shopping searches starting on Amazon. In 2016, it had over $63 billion in revenue from online sales in the United States — or more than the next 10 top online retailers combined. It controls 74 percent of e-book sales, is the largest seller of clothes online and is set to soon become the biggest apparel retailer in the country.아마존 제국의 크기를 보자. 미국 전체 온라인 소매시장의 43%, 온라인 구매 검색 시장의 50%를 차지하고 있다. 지난해 미국 온라인 소매 유통에서만 630억 달러가 넘는 매출을 올렸다. 아마존을 추격하는 상위 10개 온라인 소매업체 매출을 다 합친 금액보다 많다. 전자책 시장에서도 아마존의 점유율은 74%에 달한다. 온라인 의류시장에서도 1위다. 조만간 오프라인을 포함한 의류 판매 시장에서 최대 기업이 될 전망이다.Amazon today is also one of the world’s largest logistics networks and marketing platforms, as well as the dominant provider of cloud computing, which counts among its clients the Central Intelligence Agency. It manufactures products like the Echo, produces award-winning movies and television series, and delivers food from restaurants in 20 cities.아마존은 세계 최대의 물류 네트워크와 마케팅 플랫폼을 갖춘 기업의 하나이기도 하다. 미 중앙정보국(CIA) 등 거물급을 고객으로 확보한 선도적 클라우드 컴퓨팅 업체다. 아마존이 개발한 인공지능(AI) 음성인식 서비스 ‘에코’는 글로벌 시장을 뒤흔들었다. 이 서비스 제작에 참여한 영화나 드라마는 다수의 상을 휩쓸었다. 아마존은 심지어 미국 20대 도시에서 레스토랑 음식 배달 서비스까지 하고 있다.In building this vast empire, Amazon chased growth over paying dividends, pricing key goods and services below cost to chase out competitors. It invested heavily to buy out innovators like Diapers.com after waging price wars. (Amazon followed its acquisition by raising prices.)거대한 제국을 구축하는 과정에서 아마존은 주주들에게 배당금을 지불하는 대신 성장에 투자했다. 핵심 서비스의 가격을 생산원가보다 낮게 책정해 경쟁자를 몰아냈다. 소규모 벤처기업들이 혁신적 제품을 내놓으면 천문학적 자금을 쏟아부어 가격경쟁을 벌인 다음 인수해 버렸다. 인수 뒤엔 즉각 가격을 인상했다.For consumers, so far, Amazon has delivered many benefits. Its Prime program enables users to receive, through a click, almost any item within two days. But for producers — those who make and create things — Amazon’s dominance poses immense risks.물론 아마존이 소비자들에게 준 혜택도 많다. 클릭 한 번만 하면 세상의 거의 모든 물건을 이틀 안에 받을 수 있다. 그러나 기업들에 아마존은 엄청난 위협이 되고 있다Think of Amazon as a 21st-century version of the 19th-century railroads that connected consumers and producers. Because of their gatekeeper role, railroads had power to discriminate, both among users and in favor of their own wares. These middlemen could tax the farmers and oil producers who depended on their rails — or deny them a ride and sink their livelihoods.지금 아마존은 19세기 철도업체들을 연상시킨다. 그들은 철도로 제품이나 원료를 실어나르는 기업·농부·석유업자들에게 뒷돈을 갈취해 배를 불렸다. 말을 듣지 않으면 운송계약을 일방적으로 해지해 그들의 생계를 위협했다. 아마존이 하는 짓도 똑같다. 아마존은 제품의 유통과 운송뿐 아니라 생산과 판매에까지 손을 뻗쳤다. 그러면서 자사 제품에만 특혜를 줘 경쟁자들이 질 수밖에 없는 구조를 만들었다. 또 유통망 장악을 통해 경쟁업체의 데이터를 손쉽게 확보했다. 이 또한 아마존이 자사 제품을 땅 짚고 헤엄치기 식으로 팔 수 있는 배경이다.And like the railroads of yore, Amazon dictates terms and prices to those dependent on its rails. During negotiations with the publisher Hachette over e-book pricing, Amazon showed its might by effectively disabling sales of thousands of Hachette’s books overnight.100여 년 전 철도업체들이 그랬던 것처럼 아마존은 아마존을 통해서만 제품을 유통시킬 수밖에 없는 기업들을 마음껏 주무르고 있다. 출판업체 아셰트가 아마존이 책정한 전자책 가격에 반기를 들자 아마존은 이 출판사의 오프라인 서적 판매를 전면 봉쇄해 굴복시켰다.Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods will expand its dominance and heighten conflicts of interest. Prime memberships will enable Amazon to extend its online dominance into physical retail — using stores for pick-up, for example — and to use physical stores to entrench its power online. By bundling services and integrating grocery stores into its logistics network, the company will be able to shut out or disfavor rival grocers and food delivery services.이런 마당에 아마존은 홀푸드 인수를 통해 먹거리 유통까지 장악하겠다고 나선 것이다. 아마존이 홀푸드를 삼키면 아마존의 시장 지배력은 더욱 확대될 것이다. 홀푸드의 방대한 식료품 매장을 물류 유통망으로 통합하고 각종 서비스를 끼워팔기하는 방식을 통해 아마존은 다른 식품기업들에 불리한 계약을 강요하거나 시장에서 몰아낼 힘을 얻을 것이다.Antitrust laws, which were passed by Congress to prevent these kinds of concentrations of private power, have been largely reduced to a technical tool to keep prices low. The change in thinking traces back to the Chicago School revolution of the 1970s, which ushered in decades of mergers and consolidation.독점기업의 횡포를 막기 위해 미 연방의회가 통과시킨 반독점법은 독점 기업들이 가격을 낮게 유지하기 위해 써먹는 법적 도구로 전락한 지 오래다. 1970년대 시카고학파의 감세이론 ‘혁명’으로 시작된 이런 친기업적 정책은 80년대 이후 붐을 이룬 적대적 인수합병의 배경이 됐다.Embodying this “consumer welfare” regime, Amazon has largely avoided government scrutiny by devoting its business strategy and rhetoric to reducing prices. The company has marched toward monopoly by exploiting the defects of contemporary antitrust law.아마존도 그런 흐름을 타고 ‘소비자 복지’를 위한다는 명분 아래 가격 인하 위주의 전략을 밀어붙였다. 덕분에 거대기업으로 성장하면서도 정부의 반독점 칼날을 피해갈 수 있었다. 반독점법의 허점을 악용해 독점을 향한 행진을 이어온 것이다.Preventing Amazon from concentrating even more control will require that antitrust enforcers block the company’s bid for Whole Foods. But lawmakers and officials should go even further, embracing the original goals of antitrust law and adopting a competition policy fit for the digital age. Unless we recover our antimonopoly tradition, Amazon will centralize exceptional control.그러나 이제는 이런 독주를 더 이상 허용하면 안 된다. 다시 말해 미 정부는 아마존의 홀푸드 인수를 승인하지 말아야 한다. 반독점법의 원래 취지를 살려 디지털 시대에 맞는 반독점 정책을 추진해야 한다. 미국은 유구한 반독점의 전통을 갖고 있다. 이 정신을 되살리지 않는다면 아마존은 선례를 찾기 힘든 거대 시장 지배자가 될 것이다.Amazon’s market capitalization grew by more than $11 billion on the day the Whole Foods deal was announced. Wall Street recognizes the reality of Amazon’s market dominance. Antitrust enforcers should as well.아마존이 홀푸드 인수를 발표한 날, 아마존의 시가총액은 110억 달러 넘게 급증했다. 홀푸드 인수가 어떤 의미인지 월스트리트는 알고 있다는 뜻이다. 반독점 당국 또한 그 무서운 의미를 깨닫기 바란다.리나 칸, 반 독점 운동가.