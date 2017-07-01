Talking to Boys the Way We Talk to Girls

At a Father’s Day breakfast, my 5-year-old son and his classmates sang a song about fathers, crooning about “my dad who’s big and strong” and “fixes things with his hammer” and, above all else, “is really cool.”올해 아버지의 날 아침 식사 자리에서 다섯살 난 제 아들은 저에게 노래를 불러주었습니다. “우리 아빠는 크고 힘에 세며, 망치로 물건을 고치고, 정말 쿨하다”는 내용의 노래였죠.Now, there’s nothing wrong with most of these qualities in and of themselves. But when these lyrics are passed down as the defining soundtrack to masculine identity, we limit children’s understanding not just of what it means to be a father but of what it means to be a man — and a boy, as well.크고, 힘이 세고, 물건을 잘 고치고, 쿨하다는 것은 그 자체로 아무런 문제가 없습니다. 하지만 이런 식으로 남성성을 규정하는 가사가 세대에서 세대로 이어진다면, 아버지, 남자, 소년이란 무엇인가에 대한 우리 아이들의 이해는 한정적일 수 밖에 없습니다.When fathers appear in children’s picture books, they’re angling for laughs, taking their sons on adventures or modeling physical strength or stoic independence. There is the rare exception in children’s books where a father baldly demonstrates — without symbolic gestures — his love for his son (a few are “Guess How Much I Love You” and “Oh, Oh, Baby Boy!”). Just as women’s studies classes have long examined the ways that gendered language undermines women and girls, a growing body of research shows that stereotypical messages are similarly damaging to boys.어린이용 그림책에서 아버지는 주로 아들과 모험을 떠나고 신체적인 힘을 과시하거나 근엄한 자립심을 가진 인물로 묘사됩니다. 극소수의 예외를 빼면 자녀에게 직접적으로 사랑을 표현하는 아버지상은 찾아보기 어렵죠. 성별을 구분하는 언어가 여성의 잠재력 발휘를 저해한다는 여성학 연구 결과는 수없이 많았지만, 이제는 그 반대의 경우도 주목받고 있습니다. 사내아이들을 향한 전형적인 메시지들도 마찬가지로 해롭다는 것입니다.A 2014 study in Pediatrics found that mothers interacted vocally more often with their infant daughters than they did their infant sons. In a different study, a team of British researchers found that Spanish mothers were more likely to use emotional words and emotional topics when speaking with their 4-year-old daughters than with their 4-year-old sons. Interestingly, the same study revealed that daughters were more likely than sons to speak about their emotions with their fathers when talking about past experiences. And during these reminiscing conversations, fathers used more emotion-laden words with their 4-year-old daughters than with their 4-year-old sons.2014년에 발표된 한 연구 결과를 살펴보면, 아기를 돌보는 어머니는 아들보다 딸과 더 많은 음성적 교류를 한다고 합니다. 스페인의 어머니들은 4살 자녀를 기준으로 했을 때, 아들과 대화할 때보다 딸과 대화할 때 감정과 관련된 단어를 더 많이 쓴다는 연구 결과도 있죠. 같은 연구에서는 아버지와 과거를 추억하는 대화를 나눌 때 딸들이 아들들보다 감정과 관련된 말을 더 많이 한다는 사실도 드러났습니다. 아버지 역시 아들과의 대화에서보다 딸과의 대화에서 감정과 관련된 단어를 더 많이 사용하는 것으로 나타났고요.What’s more, a 2017 study led by Emory University researchers discovered, among other things, that fathers also sing and smile more to their daughters, and they use language that is more “analytical” and that acknowledges their sadness far more than they do with their sons. The words they use with sons are more focused on achievement — such as “win” and “proud.” Researchers believe that these discrepancies in fathers’ language may contribute to “the consistent findings that girls outperform boys in school achievement outcomes.”2017년 에모리 대학의 연구진은 아버지들이 아들보다 딸에게 더 많이 노래를 불러주고 미소를 지을 뿐 아니라, 더 분석적인 단어, 자신의 슬픔을 인정하는 언어도 더 쓰는 것으로 밝혀졌습니다. 아들과 대화를 나눌 때는 “성취”에 더 집중했죠. 연구자들은 이런 차이가 여아들의 학업성취도가 남아에 비해 높은 현상에 기여할 수 있다고 주장합니다.After visits to the emergency room for accidental injuries, another study found, parents of both genders talk differently to sons than they do to daughters. They are nearly four times more likely to tell girls than boys to be more careful if undertaking the same activity again. The same study cited earlier research which found that parents of both genders used “directives” when teaching their 2- to 4-year-old sons how to climb down a playground pole but offered extensive “explanations” to daughters.부상으로 응급실을 다녀온 후에 부모가 딸과 아들에게 하는 말이 다르다는 연구 결과도 있습니다. 앞으로 비슷한 일을 할 때 조심하라는 말을 딸에게 4배 더 한다는 것이죠. 같은 연구에서는 부모가 2-4세의 자녀에게 놀이터에서 봉을 타고 내려오는 방법을 가르칠 때도 아들에게는 지시형으로 말하고 딸에게는 설명을 하는 것으로 드러났습니다.Even boys’ literacy skills seem to be impacted by the taciturn way we expect them to speak. In his book “Manhood in America,” Michael Kimmel, the masculine studies researcher and author, maintains that “the traditional liberal arts curriculum is seen as feminizing by boys.” Nowhere is this truer than in English classes where, as I’ve witnessed after more than 20 years of teaching, boys and young men police each other when other guys display overt interest in literature or creative writing assignments. Typically, nonfiction reading and writing passes muster because it poses little threat for boys. But literary fiction, and especially poetry, are mediums to fear. Why? They’re the language of emotional exposure, purported feminine “weakness” — the very thing our scripting has taught them to avoid at best, suppress, at worst.남아들이 과묵할 것을 기대받는 것은 이들의 문학적 자질에도 영향을 미칩니다. 남성학 연구자인 마이클 키멜은 저서에서 “전통적인 인문학 교육과정이 남아들에게는 여성스러운 것으로 비춰진다”고 말합니다. 교단에서 20년 넘게 영어를 가르쳐온 저의 경험에 따르면 이는 사실입니다. 남아와 남자 청소년들은 문학이나 문예창작 과제에 지나친 관심을 갖지 않도록 서로를 단속하곤 하죠. 논픽션 읽기나 쓰기는 그나마 남성성을 덜 위협하지만 문학, 특히 시는 공포의 대상입니다. 감정을 노출하는 언어, “여성적인 나약함”을 드러내는 언어이기 때문이죠. 이는 남자아이들이 어릴 때 부터 가능하면 피하고 심지어는 억누르도록 교육받은 것입니다.Women often say they want men to be emotionally transparent with them. But as the vulnerability and shame expert Brené Brown reveals in her book, “Daring Greatly,” many grow uneasy or even recoil if men take them up on their offer.Indeed, a Canadian study found that college-aged female respondents considered men more attractive if they used shorter words and sentences and spoke less. This finding seems to jibe with Dr. Brown’s research, suggesting that the less men risk emoting verbally, the more appealing they appear.여성들은 종종 감정을 솔직하게 표현하는 남성을 원한다고 말합니다. 하지만 나약함과 수치심을 연구해온 전문가 브레네 브라운에 따르면 여성들 역시 남성이 실제로 그런 모습을 보이면 불편함을 느낀다고 합니다. 실제로 여대생들을 대상으로 한 연구에서 이들이 짧은 단어와 문장을 구사하는 과묵한 남성을 더 매력적으로 인식한다는 결과가 나온 일도 있고요.Such squelching messages run counter-intuitively to male wiring, it turns out: Guys are born more emotionally sensitive than girls. For three decades the research of Edward Tronick explored the interplay between infants and their mothers. He and his colleagues in the department of newborn medicine at Harvard Medical School discovered that mothers unconsciously interacted with their infant sons more attentively and vigilantly than they did with their infant daughters because the sons needed more support for controlling their emotions. Some of their research found that boys’ emotional reactivity was eventually “restricted or perhaps more change-worthy than the reactivity of girls,” Dr. Tronick noted in an email. Mothers initiated this — through physical withdrawal. “So the ‘manning up’ of infant boys begins early on in their typical interactions,” Dr. Tronick said, “and long before language plays its role.”하지만 우리의 직관과 달리 실은 남성이 여성보다 더 풍부한 감수성을 지니고 태어난다는 연구 결과도 있습니다. 에드워드 트로닉 박사와 연구진은 30년 간 아기와 어머니 사이의 상호작용을 연구했는데, 신생아 때는 어머니들이 무의식적으로 아들에게 더 주의를 기울이며 그 이유는 남자 신생아들이 감정을 통제하는데 더 많은 도움을 필요로 하기 때문이라는 것이죠. 하지만 이런 남아들의 반응성은 결국 어머니의 태도가 변하면서 줄어들기 시작합니다. “남자다움에 대한 압박”이 매우 어린 시절부터 시작된다는 것이죠.Judy Chu, a human biologist, conducted a two-year study of 4- and 5-year-old boys and found that they were as astute as girls at reading other people’s emotions and at cultivating close, meaningful friendships. In her book “When Boys Become Boys” she maintains that by the time the boys reached first grade, sometimes earlier, they traded their innate empathy for a learned stoicism and greater emotional distance from friends. Interestingly, they adopted this new behavior in public, exclusively, but not at home or when their parents were around.2년 간 4-5세 남아들을 관찰한 생물학자 주디 추는 이 때만해도 남아들이 타인의 감정을 읽거나 친밀한 관계를 만들어감에 있어 여아들에게 뒤지지 않는다는 사실을 알아냈습니다. 그러나 이들의 내재된 공감능력은 초등학교 입학 전후를 기점으로 과묵함이나 감정적인 거리두기에 자리를 내주고 맙니다. 이런 새로운 행동 양상이 집에 있을 때나 부모와 함께 있을 때는 나타나지 않다가 다른 사람들 앞에서 드러난다는 점도 흥미롭습니다.Why do we limit the emotional vocabulary of boys?We tell ourselves we are preparing our sons to fight (literally and figuratively), to compete in a world and economy that’s brutish and callous. The sooner we can groom them for this dystopian future, the better off they’ll be. But the Harvard psychologist Susan David insists the opposite is true: “Research shows that people who suppress emotions have lower-level resilience and emotional health.”우리는 왜 이렇게 남아들의 감정 표현을 제한하고 있는 것일까요? 우리는 이 모든 것이 아들들에게 험난한 세상과 싸워 살아남는 법을 가르치기 위해서라고 스스로를 설득하곤 합니다. 냉혹한 현실을 빨리 보여주면 보여줄수록 아들에게 도움이 될거라면서 말이죠. 하지만 하버드대 심리학과 교수 수잔 데이비드는 오히려 반대라고 말합니다. 감정을 억누르는 사람이 오히려 회복력이 떨어지고 감정적으로도 건강하지 못한 상태가 된다는 것이죠.How can we change this? We can start, says Dr. David, by letting boys experience their emotions, all of them, without judgment — or by offering them solutions. This means helping them learn the crucial lessons that “Emotions aren’t good or bad” and that “their emotions aren’t bigger than they are. They aren’t something to fear.”그렇다면 어떻게 달라져야 할까요? 데이비드 교수는 아들들에게 판단 없이 모든 감정을 경험할 수 있도록 해야 한다고 말합니다. 즉 감정이란 좋은 것도 나쁜 것도 아니며, 내가 감당할 수 있는 것, 두려워해서는 안되는 것이라는 점을 알려줘야 한다는 것입니다.Say to boys: “I can see that you’re upset,” or ask them, “What are you feeling?” or “What’s going on for you right now?” There doesn’t have to be any grand plan beyond this, she says. “Just show up for them. Get them talking. Show that you want to hear what they’re saying.”오늘부터 아들에게 말을 걸어보세요. “네 기분이 상했다는 걸 알겠어.” “기분이 어떠니?” “지금 마음이 어때?” 이런 말 이상의 거창한 계획도 필요 없습니다. 말을 할 수 있도록 물어봐주고, 말을 들어주는 것만으로도 충분하다는 것이 데이비드 교수의 충고입니다.By ANDREW REINER앤드류 레이너JUNE 15, 20172017년 6월 15일