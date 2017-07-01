Moon affirms alliance with U.S. at start of his visit

Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, looks at the Chosin Few Battle Monument with former Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen Olmstead, right, at the National Museum of the Marine Corps on Wednesday, in Triangle, Virginia. [YONHAP] 문재인 대통령(왼쪽)이 버지니아주 트라이앵글에 있는 미 해병대 국립박물관을 방문해 참전용사 스티븐 움스테드 예비역 해병 중장(오른쪽)과 함께 장진호 전투 기념비를 보고 있다. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyFriday, June 30, 2017WASHINGTON - President Moon Jae-in began a four-day visit to the United States Wednesday with an emotionalat a Korean War memorial to highlight histo the Korea-U.S. alliance and to working with U.S. President Donald Trump to deal with threats from North Korea.*tribute: 헌사, 찬사*commitment: 공약, 확언문재인 대통령이 수요일 한국전쟁의 한 전투를 기리는 기념비에 감정에 호소한 헌화를 하면서 나흘간의 방미일정을 시작했다. 도날드 트럼프 미 대통령과 협조하여 북한의 위협에 대처하고 한미동맹을 강화하겠다는 그의 공약을 상징적으로 표명한 것이다.Moon, elected last month, arrived here Wednesday for his first overseas presidential trip. He is scheduled to meet with Trump for dinner on Thursday and a meeting on Friday to address security and economic issues common to the two countries, including the North’s rapidly intensifying nuclear and missile threats.지난달에 대통령으로 선출된 문 대통령은 첫 해외순방 일정으로 수요일 워싱턴에 도착했다. 양국 정상은 목요일 만찬과 금요일 회담을 열어 급속도로 증가하는 북한의 핵과 미사일 위협을 포함해 양국의 안보와 경제 현안을 의논할 예정이다.Shortly upon their arrival, Moon and his wife Kim Jung-sook headed to the Chosin Few Battle Monument at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Virginia toone of the fiercest battles of the Korean War. The Jangjin Lake Campaign in 1950 allowed the massof Hungnam, and Moon’s parents were among the*commemorate: 기념하다*evacuation: 철수, 피난, 소개*refugee: 난민, 망명자미국에 도착하자마자 문 대통령과 영부인 김정숙 여사는 버지니아주 미 해병대 국립박물관에 있는 장진호 전투 기념비로 향했다. 한국전쟁 중 가장 치열했던 전투 중 하나를 기리는 기념비이다. 1950년 장진호 전투로 흥남철수가 가능했고, 문 대통령의 부모도 흥남철수 난민이었다.In a speech delivered at the memorial, Moon said he would not be here today without the American, referring to his family history. Offeringand respect to the veterans of the Korean War, particularly the heroes of that battle, Moon stressed his commitment to the Korea-U.S. alliance.*sacrifice: 희생*gratitude: 감사기념사에서 문 대통령은 가족의 역사를 언급하며 미국의 희생이 없었으면 자신이 오늘 이 자리에 없었을 것이라고 말했다. 특별히 장진호 전투 참전 영웅들을 포함한 한국전쟁 참전용사들에게 감사와 존경을 표명하면서 문 대통령은 한미동맹에 대한 그의 공약을 강조했다.“This is how the Korea-U.S. alliance came to be,in blood in the fires of the battlefield. This alliance was not made by signing sheets of paper. And as this was in the case of my life, this alliance is closely linked to each and every citizen of both of our countries,” Moon said. “This is why I do not doubt the future of our alliance. The Korea-U.S. alliance will continue to grow to an even greater and even stronger alliance.”*forge: 벼려서 만들다, 구축하다문 대통령은 “화염이 불을 뿜는 전쟁터에서 피를 흘리며 한미동맹이 만들어졌습니다. 한미동맹은 종이 몇 장에 서명해서 만들어진 게 아닙니다. 저의 개인사 사례에서 보듯이 한미동맹은 양국의 모든 시민들과 밀접하게 연관돼 있습니다”고 말했다. “이것이 제가 한미동맹의 미래를 의심하지 않는 이유입니다. 한미동맹은 더욱 위대하게 더욱 공고하게 계속 발전할 것입니다.”번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)