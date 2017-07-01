Visiting the empire

Bernard-Henry Levy, known to the French as BHL, was one of the leading thinkers of the Nouveaux Philosophes or New Philosophers movement in France in the 1960s and 1970s. His youthful days were spent among the intellectuals in Paris during the tumultuous year of 1968, when Marxism was denounced and the theories of Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong were worshipped. Led by the brilliantly articulate Levy, young thinkers created a violent sensation with their novel concept of merging Oriental and Western existential thoughts and challenging any form of power oppressing human freedom.Protests targeted all traditional institutions — capitalism, American imperialism and even universities. Strikes crippled factories and the prestigious Sorbonne University was occupied by protesters. The 1968 unrest had lasting repercussions on French society, eventually leading to the resignation of President Charles de Gaulle after a 1969 referendum.In 2004, when he was in his mid-50s, the famous American critic traveled to the United States for the first time. U.S. society was still bitter and suspicious after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The visitor put aside his European bias on the arrogance of American imperialism and its fallacy of justifying war.His eyes observed America’s naked self — the endless, lonely roads across deserts and fields, the glamour of the cities, the brothels and slums — as well the vast diversity of mankind living amongst one another — authors, artists, politicians, movie stars and minority immigrants. He saw an America full of worships and mysteries. The outsider’s notes and philosopher’s observations were made into the book “American Vertigo.”He concluded that America is a curious sort of empire — likening it to thick woods with thousands of hidden trails. Its invasion of Iraq, racism and fundamentalism were just some of the trails. The days of the American dream may be over, but even to the critical eyes of the French skeptic, America still maintained a greatness. There were no boundaries and limits to America. It was turning irrelevant and aging, but nevertheless drew people and influences from across the world. Despite its thick and multilayered culture and identities, America maintains one consistent value — free democracy.President Moon Jae-in is travelling to Washington for his first state visit. He may not have been as extreme in his youth as Levy, but nevertheless resembles the 1968 generation in rebelling against dictatorship and fighting for human rights in his young days. Opposition to nuclear power, terrorism, capitalism and imperialistic powers dominated Korea’s student movements in the 1970s and 1980s.The dissidents’ ideas were conveniently bundled up as anti-American sentiment. The rebellion against American dominance and mainstream regime — fueled by the nationalism wave that sprouted in the third world — promoted North Korea’s ideology in South Korea. North Koreans had a knack of abusing reconciliatory overtures from the South for political purposes. Anti-Americanism, Levy noted, was like a “giant magnet attracting all the most disagreeable qualities that national ideology can produce.”Its historical relationship with the United States puts South Korea in a different position in regards to Europe. Would there be any sense of one-race among a North Korean elite living in extreme totalitarianism? North Koreans don’t think the way South Koreans do.Officials in Washington will be suspicious of the new South Korean president, suspecting him of being anti-American. They remember former liberal President Roh Moo-hyun. Washington was confounded by Seoul’s strong response to the hasty installation of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system. After American college student Otto Warmbier died soon after he was freed from North Korea in a vegetative state, two U.S. B-1B bombers were deployed over the Korean Peninsula during a joint drill in a show of force.But ordinary South Koreans remained nonchalant. Members of unions and civic groups even held a court-approved march toward the U.S. Embassy in Seoul in protest of the Thaad deployment. Their rallies calling for “Out with Thaad and In with Peace” would have reached the ears of people in Washington. Will peace arrive if Thaad is removed?President Moon will be pressed to give a clear answer on Thaad when he arrives in Washington. Caught between the two global powers, he won’t be able to walk away with ambiguity. Pyongyang appears to be beyond Beijing’s control. U.S. President Donald Trump won’t be approving the so-called Moonshine policy, or the South Korean president’s version of the Sunshine Policy of former liberal president Kim Dae-jung, when Pyongyang remains provocative with its missile launches.The skeptical businessman-turned-president would call Koreans’ one-race sentiment a delusion. Stalling the full deployment of the Thaad system because the original plan was to bring one launcher by the end of this year and the remaining five the following year should not be an excuse to Trump, who is used to clear-cut answers. Moon instead should invite them all at once, but nevertheless make U.S. officials understand the tough position Korea is in.Seoul is unable to find a balance between its historical relationship with China and military alliance with the U.S. But persuading Chinese President Xi Jinping is less urgent. Restoring a historical alliance with Beijing could be less hard as history does not change.One inscription in the Pool of Remembrance at the Korean War Memorial section of Arlington National Cemetery reads, “Our nation honors her sons and daughters who answered the call to defend a country they never knew and people they never met.”In the war, 54,246 Americans died, 8,177 went missing in action, and 389 are unaccounted for prisoners of wars. Even if the U.S. involvement was motivated by its own national interests, we cannot forget our indebtedness to Americans for our well-being today.Before Moon goes for his first test at White House, he should stop by Arlington cemetery. Or he could briefly stop to pay his respect to the grave of Warmbier in Cincinnati and his mourning family. He would be able to find a better answer there.By Song Ho-keun, a sociology professor at Seoul National University and a columnist for the JoongAng Ilbo.프랑스 68혁명의 기수 앙리 레비(Bernard-Henry Lévy)가 2004년 미국 여행길에 올랐다. 그의 청년시절은 1960년대 프랑스 지성계를 풍미했던 마오쩌뚱 사상에 경도되었다. 동양의 민본과 서양의 실존을 결합해 신철학을 구상한 레비는 인간을 억압하는 권력을 야만으로 규정했다.자본도, 학력과 권위의 상징인 대학도 그러했다. 공화국의 화신인 드골대통령이 사임했다. 노조대의원이 공장을 장악했고, 명문 소르본느 대학 명패가 떼어졌다. 반제국주의를 넘어 무정부주의로 치닫던 68혁명의 행진은 몇 년 후 진정되었다.50대 중반의 나이, 미국은 초행길이었다. 9.11 테러로 반이슬람 감정이 팽배하던 미국사회는 그 어느 때보다 날카로웠다. 레비는 친미/반미의 이분법을 내려놓았다. 유럽의 자손이 유럽을 지배하려 드는 미국의 오만, 전쟁을 문명사적 미션으로 미화하는 사상적 결함을 일단 접어두었다.그러자 풍경이 눈에 들어왔다. 사막과 초원을 가로지르는 적막한 도로, 마천루가 가득한 도시, 임시촌락들과 인디안 보호구역, 석양에 반짝이는 스카이라인. 그 속에 무한 자유를 추구하며 살아가는 각양각색의 인간들, 작가와 예술가, 정치인, 할리우드 스타, 소수자, 무엇엔가 홀린 광신도들의 거대한 스펙터클이 펼쳐졌다. 레비는 미국을 빚어낸 풍경에 현기증을 느꼈다. 『미국현기증』 (American Vertigo), 그가 쓴 미국여행기 제목이다.“미국은 천 갈래 길을 숨긴 숲이다”. 이라크침공도 한 개의 길, 근본주의와 인종주의도 한 개의 길일뿐이다. 미국의 전성기는 지났지만 그래도 제국의 위용을 갖추고 있음을 레비는 목격했다. 미국은 경계와 한계가 없고, 핵심도 없는 노쇠한 제국이 되었는데 각 국가들은 어쨌든 발을 담그지 않을 수 없다고 결론지었다. 그것은 천 갈래 길이 수렴되는 하나의 점, 미국의 가치인 자유민주주의 때문이다.문재인 대통령이 내일 미국 초행길에 오른다. 골수 운동권은 아니었어도 반독재와 인권운동에 헌신했던 그의 청년시절은 전체주의에 항거했던 레비와 닮았다. 1970년대, 80년대 한국의 운동권에서 반핵, 반테러, 반자본(資本), 반제국주의는 단짝처럼 붙어 다녔다.이런 이종(異種)의 이데올로기를 연결시킨 편리한 개념이 반미(反美)였다. 반미, 반제가 당시 제 3세계에 풍미한 자민족 중심주의와 결합하자 친북(親北)이념이 잉태됐다. 북한은 민족화해의 손짓을 정치적으로만 활용했다. 그런 경향이 때문인지 레비는 반미(反美)주의를 세계의 온갖 잡동사니를 쓸어 담는 쓰레기개념이라 단호하게 규정했다.미국과 짙고 깊은 인연을 맺은 한국은 유럽과는 사정이 다르다. 극단적 전체주의로 이탈한 북한에 민족정서가 남아 있는가? 북한주민은 다른 문제다.아무튼 워싱톤은 한국의 반미주의에 촉각을 곤두세울 것이다. 고(故)노무현 대통령의 성향은 이미 알려진 바이고, 최근에는 사드(Thaad) 반입을 둘러싼 정부의 돌발적 반응이 워싱톤을 긴장시켰다. 미국은 웜비어의 사망을 항의하려 전략폭격기 ‘죽음의 백조’ 두 대를 한반도 상공에 띄었다.정작 한국인의 반응은 뜻밖이었다. 지난 24일, ‘사드철회 평화행동’ 시위대가 미국대사관을 둘러쌌다. ‘사드가고 평화오라!’는 구호가 워싱턴에 긴급 타전되었을 것이다. 사드가 가면 평화가 올까? 위험하긴 마찬가지다.‘사드 어떻게 할래?’ 이것이 ‘제국의 오디션’에서 문재인대통령이 부를 첫 지정곡이다. 미국과 중국 사이에서 애매한 랩을 하는 것만큼 위험천만한 가창은 없다. 중국의 통제는 무력하고, 북한은 미사일을 쏴대는 마당에 트럼프대통령이 ‘달빛정책’을 얼마나 이해할까?그는 민족정서를 환상이라고 쏴붙일 것이다. 사드 1기만 들여오라는 ‘1+5’ 발언 역시 궁여지책이다. 독선적 성격의 트럼프에게는 화끈하고 간단명료한 말 한마디, ‘기왕에 들어온 거 다 갖고 와라!’ 이게 답이다. 그리곤 한국의 딜레마를 납득시키는 게 수순이다.한중 역사동맹, 한미 군사동맹 중 택일 궁지에서 바둑의 고수 알파고조차 균형자적 묘수를 찾지 못한다. 시진핑을 달래는 것은 차후의 문제다. 역사는 변하지 않기에 역사동맹을 재건할 가능성은 아직 남아 있다.알링턴 국립묘지에 조성된 한국전 기념공원 비석에 이런 구절이 새겨있다. “생전에 몰랐던 나라, 만나본 적 없는 국민들로부터 부름을 받은 우리의 아들과 딸을 존경하며.”미국인 사망자 54,246명, 실종자 8,177명은 생면부지의 한국인을 위해 청춘을 이 땅에 묻었다. 62,423명의 생명은 결국 미국의 국익을 위해 희생됐다고 어느 철부지 반미주의자가 항변해도 한국이 이렇게 번영한 기원을 통째 지울 수는 없다.‘제국의 오디션’에 오르기 전에, 알링턴 묘지를 잠시 들러도 좋겠다. 신시내티에 있는 웜비어 무덤에 조의를 표해도 좋겠다. 오디션에 임하기 전 목청을 가다듬는 것처럼 말이다. 미국과 중국 사이, 생존의 오디션은 언제 끝날까?송호근 본사 칼럼니스트 · 서울대 교수