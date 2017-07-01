'잊지 못할 경험(Unforgettable Experience and Close Access)' '미지의 세계로의 여행(journeys to another world)'….최근 북한을 찾는 관광객이 점점 늘고 있는 데는 이런 여행사들의 역할이 컸다. 유럽 최대의 북한 전문 여행사인 스웨덴의 한 업체 홈페이지를 들어가보면 당장 7월 6일 떠나는 일정을 비롯해 1년에 무려 33차례의 단체관광을 이미 진행했거나 할 계획이고, 혼자 언제든 떠날 수 있는 개별여행 상품까지 다양하게 구비하고 있다.하지만 현실은 좀 다르다. 생각보다 가기 쉬운 데다 비싸도 매력적인 곳으로까지 과대포장되어 있다. 2016년 11월 싱가포르에서 열린 '럭셔리 트래블 콘퍼런스'에 참석했을 때 놀랐던 기억이 있다. 당시 가장 인상적이었던 건 솔직히 미 항공우주국(NASA) 출신 교관이 직접 나와 민간 우주여행을 준비 중인 버진 갤럭틱을 소개하는 프레젠테이션 등 공식 행사가 아니었다. 점심 테이블에서 만난 세계 각국 여행업계 관계자들을 통해 북한 여행이 얼마나 쉬운지를 확인한 것이었다. 이날 원탁 테이블에 둘러앉은 10여 명 중 절반 이상이 북한 여행 경험자였다. 3성급 호텔에서 3박4일 묵는 개인 일정이 1460유로(약 185만원)나 하는 럭셔리 여행인데도 거리낌없이 다녀온다. 심지어 홍콩에 사는 영국인은 미성년자 아들을 포함해 온 가족이 북한에 여행 다녀온 얘기를 들려주기도 했다.여행사들이 온갖 미사여구로 안전을 담보하지 못하는 땅에 관광객을 끌어들인 대가를 웜비어와 그 가족이 치렀다. 이런 식의 '잊지 못할 여행'이 언제까지 계속되어야 하는지 답답하다.안혜리 라이프스타일 데스크Charming pictures and inspiring phrases lure tourists. The destination is the unpredictable hermit kingdom, North Korea. American college student Otto Warmbier was detained in the North for 17 months, and he was sent back ⓐand died. The tragedy he experienced stirred the public that the North Korea trips should be banned. However, in Europe and the United States, tour operators still advertise ⓑto North Korea ⓒwith ⓓphotos and phrases.→ 근사한 사진과 함께 이런 가슴 설레는 문구로 사람을 유혹하는 이곳은 어딜까. 뜻밖에도 예측불허 김정은의 나라 북한이다. 억류 17개월 만에 혼수상태로 송환됐다가 끝내 사망한 미국 대학생 오토 웜비어가 관광을 떠났던 바로 그 북한 말이다. 미국에선 웜비어가 겪은 끔찍한 비극을 계기로 북한 여행을 금지해야 한다는 여론이 들끓고 있다. 하지만 정작 유럽은 물론 미국의 북한 전문 여행사들조차 여전히 홈페이지를 통해 이런 멋스러운 카피와 사진으로 지금 이 순간도 북한에 갈 관광객을 끌어모으고 있다.ⓐ in coma → in a coma ‘He is still in coma’처럼 혼수상태는 일반적으로 in coma로 표현하지만 ‘He was taken to the hospital in a coma’처럼 있을 수 있는 여러 상태 중 하나로 혼수 상태를 뜻할 때는 in a coma로ⓑ tour products → tours product는 본래 ‘공산품’을 의미하므로 tour 뒤에는 안 붙이는 것이 바람직ⓒ on their websites → online 굳이 소유의 의미로 표현할 필요는 없음, 간결하게ⓓ fancy → enticing fancy는 고급스럽고 멋진 것을 의미함, 가보고 싶은 마음이 들게 한다는 의미로 enticing이 적절Charming pictures and inspiring phrases lure tourists. The destination is the unpredictable hermit kingdom, North Korea. American college student Otto Warmbier was detained in the North for 17 months, and he was sent back ⓐand died. The tragedy he experienced stirred many to call for travel to North Korea to be banned. However, in Europe and the United States, tour operators still advertise ⓑto North Korea ⓒwith ⓓphotos and phrases.After Warmbier’s tragic fate was reported, ⓐon social media that he was wrong ⓑthe dangerous region. They seem to think that the American student visited a place that was hard to ⓒ. ⓓon ⓔto the North earlier this year, ⓕsaid that they were mostly patrons of extreme tourism. It sounded like only a small number of tourists were interested in the North like explorers seeking extreme adventures.→ 웜비어 소식이 알려진 뒤 소셜네트워크서비스(SNS)상에서는 "애초에 위험한 지역으로 여행한 게 잘못"이라는 식의 비판도 있었다. 여기엔 "가기 힘든 곳을 구태여 찾아가서 화를 자초했다"는 인식이 깔려 있다. 통일부 대변인 역시 올초 북한 관광객 증가 보도에 "극한지역 마니아"라고 한정했다. 마치 탐험가가 오지에 가듯 극소수만이 관심을 갖고 북한을 찾는다는 뉘앙스다.ⓐ there were criticism → there was criticism 주어 criticism이 단수이므로 서술어는 was로ⓑ to have visited → to visit to다음 원형이 아니라 완료형을 쓰면 주절의 시제(was) 보다 이전을 의미하게 됨, 방문 시점에 이미 잘못이지 방문하고서 나중에 잘 못된 일이 되는 것은 아님ⓒ access to → access access 다음에는 전치사 없이 목적어가 바로 옴, access a place에서 a place가 앞으로 나가서 수식 받는 구조ⓓ On the report → In a report 내용에는 on이 아닌 inⓔ increasing tourists → the increasing number of tourists increase는 수량에 관한 단어이므로 여행자들의 수가 늘어난다고 표현하는 것이 적절함ⓕ unification ministry spokesperson → a unification ministry spokesperson 사람은 셀 수 있음After Warmbier’s tragic fate was reported, ⓐon social media that he was wrong ⓑthe dangerous region. They seem to think that the American student visited a place that was hard to ⓒ. ⓓon ⓔto the North released earlier this year, ⓕsaid that they were mostly patrons of extreme tourism.