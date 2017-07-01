LG uses OLED TV to promote new film “Okja”

LG Electronics said Friday it is promoting the film “Okja,” which has received acclaim at home and abroad, with its latest organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TV.LG Electronics said the LG Signature OLED TV W will provide the most optimized environment for audiences of the film.The Korean tech giant said its cutting-edge TV sets support both Dolby Vision display and Dolby Atmos sound systems, providing viewers with theatre-like experiences.The sci-fi film was co-produced by three Hollywood studios - Plan B, Lewis Pictures and Kate Street Picture Company - while Netflix covered the film’s entire budget of $50 million. The film was released through Netflix on Thursday.Co-written by Bong Joon-ho and Jon Ronson of “Frank,” Okja follows the story of a girl from a rural town who risks everything to prevent a multinational company from kidnapping her close friend and superpig, Okja.Yonhap