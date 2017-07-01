GS Engineering & Construction to repair refinery in UAE

GS Engineering & Construction said Friday it has won a 1 trillion-won ($865 million) order to repair a refinery plant in the United Arab Emirates that suffered a fire by early 2019.UAE Takreer, which is wholly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., placed the order with GS E&C to restore burnt parts of its oil-processing plant in Ruwais, 250 kilometers (155 miles) west of the UAE’s capital city of Abu Dhabi, the company said in a statement.In 2009, GS E&C won the order to build the Ruwais plant and completed the work in November last year. But a fire in January destroyed the gasoline and propylene production facilities, it said.