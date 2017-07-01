Apink receives second bomb threat this week

Girl group Apink has been subject to a second bomb threat in the space of four days as a man reported to the police that he set up a bomb at KBS, where the girl group was set to perform, yesterday.On Monday, the group’s agency, Plan A Entertainment received a call from an unidentified man who said that he set up explosives at Apink’s media showcase venue. However, an on-site investigation proved that there were no threats and the girl group was able to carry on their showcase.Yesterday, the girl group was under threat as the police received a report of a bomb installed at KBS located in Yeongdeungpo District, southwestern Seoul, where the filming for the broadcaster’s music show “Music Bank” was set to take place.The broadcaster evacuated some 150 members of the audience right after the reports came in.Fortunately, a source from KBS said, “After investigations from the police, there were no signs of any bombs. We will continue with the music show filming with heightened security.”By Kim Jung-kyoon