Samsung and Harman show new solutions

Samsung Electronics showcased new solutions in the entertainment and signage business helped by its takeover of U.S. automotive electronics firm Harman International Industries, business sources said Friday.New solutions introduced through the collaboration between the Korean tech giant and Harman also include a hotel system, which adopted Samsung’s motion sensor, along with Harman’s voice recognition system, allowing clients to control curtains and other facilities in their rooms.The combination of Samsung’s display technologies and Harman’s speaker also allow theatres to provide better experiences to audiences. The solution is expected to officially hit the market in July. Samsung and Harman said their collaboration is expected to continue creating new solutions for transportation, retail, hospitality and the education industries.Market watchers said Harman’s performance may be reflected in Samsung’s second-quarter earnings report. While Harman’s performance was included in the first-quarter report as the deal was completed in March, Samsung then did not reveal the U.S. firm’s earnings separately.Yonhap