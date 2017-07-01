A Rodeo revival (국문)

“Once the Mecca of the Orange Generation, 30 percent of commercial spaces in Apgujeong-dong are now vacant,” the JoongAng Ilbo recently noted, while discussing changes to Apgujeong-dong’s business district, nicknamed “Apgujeong Rodeo.”
The nickname comes from the high-end shopping street in Beverly Hills, California, and the area used to be the most fashionable address in Korea. The trendy district was also where the first McDonald’s store and Korea’s first specialty coffee shop, Jardin, opened. However, the golden age began to decline in the late 1990s. In addition to the foreign currency crisis, changes in spending patterns, and rising lease prices, meant Apgujeong was not competitive against Hongdae and Itaewon in terms of cost effectiveness any longer. In the end, three out of ten commercial spaces are vacant these days.
In 1988, when the first McDonald’s opened, I was a high school senior living near Apgujeong-dong. Compared to the late 80s and early 90s, today’s Apgujeong-dong has changed astonishingly. The number of bars, restaurants and clothing stores have decreased. Furthermore, trend-setting places such as the first McDonald’s in 1988 and luxury cafes and clubs in the 90s have disappeared, and the entire neighborhood has lost character.
But there is an Apgujeong landmark garnering international attention. When I was working as a Tokyo correspondent from 2011 to 2014, Apgujeong-dong was often featured as the “center of plastic surgery” on Japanese television. “Plastic surgery advertisements are all over Apgujeong Station,” reports said. “There are hundreds of plastic surgeon’s offices within 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) of the station.” Another hot item in Apgujeong-dong is Taegeukgi, the Korean national flag. The entire Gangnam District has become conservatively patriotic in terms of security, and Apgujeong-dong is on the front line. On national holidays, Taegeukgi are hoisted throughout apartment complexes. There is no reason to go against raising the flag on national holidays to show patriotism, but some locals find it unnecessary to see nearly 100 flags hanging over each of the 14-story apartment buildings.
There is something special that goes beyond the fashionable and trendy side of Apgujeong-dong. Locals have set agenda and created a new political trend. Aside from conservative or liberal, ruling or opposition parties, they created new trends in Korean politics, made changes and became the center of a new kind of politics. But their vitality and political influence faded.
I wish for Apgujeong’s renaissance as an opinion leader and innovative idea bank as much as I wish for an revival of its commercial boom. It should be different from the uniform scenery of Taegeukgi and plastic surgery advertisements, though.
‘오렌지족 메카였던 압구정동, 지금은 10곳 중 3곳이 빈 가게’
열흘 전쯤 보도된 중앙일보 사회면 기사의 제목이다. 기사는 ‘압구정 로데오’로 불리는 압구정동 상권의 변천사를 다뤘다.
미국 베벌리힐스의 고급 쇼핑가에서 이름을 따올 정도로 한때는 대한민국 최고의 패션 메카였다. 또 맥도날드 1호점과 한국 최초의 원두커피 전문점 ‘자뎅’ 1호점이 들어선 뉴 트렌드의 거점이기도 했다. 하지만 이 황금시대는 1990년대 말부터 내리막길을 걸었다. 외환위기와 소비 패턴의 변화, 점포 임대료 상승 외에 ‘홍대앞’ ‘이태원’ 등 경쟁 상권들과의 가성비 경쟁에서 뒤처진 것 등이 이유였다. 그 결과 점포 10곳 중 3곳이 빌 정도로 썰렁해졌다는 것이다.
맥도날드 1호점이 들어선 88년, 필자도 압구정동 부근에 살며 혈기 왕성한 고3 시절을 보냈다. 80년대 후반과 90년대의 화려했던 분위기와 비교하면 요즘 압구정동의 모습은 정말 격세지감이다. 술집이나 옷집의 숫자가 줄어든 게 전부가 아니다. 88년의 맥도날드 1호점, 90년대의 고급 카페나 록카페처럼 새로운 트렌드를 이끄는 핫 플레이스가 사라지며 동네 전체가 개성을 잃었다.
해외에서 주목하는 압구정동의 랜드마크는 따로 있다. 2011~2014년 도쿄특파원 시절 일본의 TV에는 ‘성형 강국 대한민국의 중심 압구정동’이 자주 소개됐다. "성형 광고가 압구정역을 도배했다" "압구정역 반경 1㎞ 내 성형외과의 숫자가 수백 개”라는 냉소적인 멘트 속에 일본 TV의 카메라는 압구정동 구석구석을 묘사했다.
요즘 압구정동의 또 다른 핫 아이템은 태극기다. 언젠가부터 강남구 전체가 ‘안보특구화’되면서 압구정동은 그 최전선에 섰다. 국경일마다 태극기의 물결이 아파트 단지를 뒤덮는다. 애국심 고취를 위한 국경일 태극기 게양에 시비를 걸 생각은 없지만 14층 아파트 건물마다 100개 가까운 태극기가 걸리는 모습을 꼭 감동적으로만 느끼지 않는 입주자들도 있다고 한다.
과거 압구정동엔 '패션과 트렌드의 메카'를 넘어서는 특별한 무언가가 있었다. 한발 앞서 어젠다를 세팅하고 새로운 정치 흐름을 만들어냈다. 70년대 강남 개발의 상징인 아파트 단지가 들어섰고 그곳에 거주하는 이들이 새로운 엘리트들로, 오피니언 리더로 성장했기 때문이다. 87년 체제가 성립한 뒤 치러진 88년 총선에서 집권당 후보를 떨어뜨렸고, 14대 총선에선 국민당 바람을 주도했다. 진보냐 보수냐, 여당이냐 야당이냐를 떠나 한국 정치의 새 흐름을 만들고 변화의 단초를 만들어내면서 '신 정치 1번지'라는 닉네임도 얻었다. 하지만 언제부터인가 거리의 활력만큼이나 생각의 활력도, 정치적 영향력도 함께 사라졌다. 상권이나 경제 활력의 부활 만큼이나 대한민국 오피니언 리더로서, 혁신 아이디어 뱅크로서 압구정의 르네상스를 기대하는 이유다. 태극기나 성형외과 간판 일색의 획일적인 풍경과는 다르게 말이다.
