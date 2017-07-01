Truth will out (국문)
김상곤, 논문 표절 의혹 국민 검증 받아라
July 01,2017
The Education Minister oversees schooling for 10 million students, from kindergarten to university. The chief of education policy has a crucial role in reshaping the education framework to foster young minds in the transitional period of advancing to the fourth industrial revolution.
The young generation must be able to breed creativity and adaptability in elementary and secondary school classrooms and upgrade higher-education institutions for global competitiveness to assure a brighter future for the country. The top education administrator must be morally strong and balanced so as to ensure integrity and confidence in public education policy.
Kim Sang-kon, nominated to the double role of deputy prime minister for social affairs and minister of education, however, raised questions in the confirmation hearing on whether he could live up to such a title and expectations. He did not properly answer to allegations on his record of plagiarism and overly left-leaning ideological and historic views.
His excuses and ambiguities only aggravated suspicions. The ruling party lawmakers blindly advocated for him while the opposition attacked him and called him a fraud.
Kim’s biggest fault is his lacking sense of conscience. He handed in just five publications he wrote during his 27 years at Hanshin University to the legislative confirmation committee.
Opposition lawmakers claimed there had been 49, of which 15 were plagiarized or the outcomes of cutting and pasting from his other materials. Kim said he wrote 30 and later corrected this to 40. He later was accused of falsely writing research details in the papers he submitted for review.
He strongly denied any wrongdoing, claiming that he merely followed custom. Kim, however, was among scholars who demanded former education minister Kim Byung-joon to resign amid plagiarism allegation in 2006. If he is so confident and innocent, he should let his materials be reviewed by outside evaluators. If he cannot prove he is honest about his work, Kim is unfit to become the chief of education policy.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 30, Page 34
교육부 장관은 전국 1000만 명의 유치원생과 초·중·고생, 대학생의 교육을 책임진다. 4차 산업혁명의 문명사적 전환기를 맞아 국가 교육의 큰 틀을 책임진 장관의 역할은 막중하다. 초·중·고 교실 혁명을 통해 창의 융합형 인재를 키우고 고등교육의 글로벌 경쟁력을 강화해야 국가의 미래가 튼실해진다. 그런 책무를 진 교육수장은 정직해야 하고 엄격한 윤리의식과 균형감을 갖춰야 한다. 그래야 해맑은 아이들과 전국의 교수 앞에 설 자격이 있다.
그런데 김상곤 부총리 겸 교육부 장관 후보자는 어제 국회 인사청문회에서 그런 신뢰를 얻는 데 실패했다. 청문회 이전부터 불거진 논문 표절 의혹과 한·미 동맹 폐기 등 좌편향 및 사회주의적 발언, 외고·자사고 폐지 정책 등에 대한 불신을 해소하지 못했다. 변명을 하거나 애매모호하게 말을 바꿔 의혹과 혼란을 더 키운 양상이다. 여당은 감싸기에 급급했고, 야당은 ‘표절 가짜 인생’ 등의 거친 말을 쏟아냈다. 이를 지켜본 학생·학부모의 심정이 어떠했겠는가.
김 후보자의 가장 큰 흠결은 무딘 윤리의식이다. 한신대에서 27년간 교수를 한 그는 당초 무더기 표절 의혹이 제기된 석·박사 논문을 포함해 5편의 논문만 자료로 제출했다. 그러나 야당 의원들이 "찾아보니 49편인데 그나마 15편은 표절이나 중복게재"라고 다그치자 김 후보자는 "총 논문 수가 30편”이라고 했다가 “40편 정도 된다”며 말을 바꿨다. 한신대가 김 후보자의 교수채용 경위와 연구업적 자료를 부실하게 제출한 사실도 드러났다. 더 많은 표절이 들통날까 봐 조직적으로 짬짜미한 게 아니냐는 의혹이 불거진 이유다.
그런데도 김 후보자는 의혹을 전면 부인했다. “당시 관행에 따랐을 뿐 아무 잘못이 없다”며 야당의 재심의 요구도 거부했다. 2006년 김병준 교육부총리의 논문 표절 논란 때 “변명 말고 당장 물러나라”고 했던 그 아닌가. 그렇게 당당하다면 제3의 기관에 논문 표절 심의를 맡기거나, 별도의 표절 청문회를 자청해 국민 검증을 받을 일이지 왜 거부하는지 의문이다. 표절 의혹을 해소하지 못하면 결코 교육장관이 될 자격이 없다.